Best Art Shows In Miami for 2020

Art festivals are the source of entertainment and joy for many which is why there are so many people that travel the world specifically to attend different art shows and festivals. Miami is a place that is specifically known for its appreciation of the arts which is why it is home to some of the highest quality and most well known art festivals in the world. The following is a list of some of the top art shows to check out in Miami in 2020.

#3 Coral Gables Art Festival – Miami – February 8-9, 2020

Regularly taking place in the Miami Beach area each year, this particular art festival focuses on the use of pencils, watercolors, pastels, and other types of handmade paintings and also handmade items and ceramics as well. You can find all types of bizarre stores selling anything for Little Cigars to the different types of art. With as many as 500 exhibitors and as many as 20,000 visitors each year, it is no surprise that this art festival is among the more well-known art festivals that take place each year.

#2 International Watch and Jewelry Show – Hyatt Regency Miami – June 24-25, 2020

Focusing specifically on watches and jewelry, it is no surprise why this particular art festival makes the list as well. This particular art show focuses on crafting and the various artistic expressions that can come from this area. Exhibits and displays in this area are going to be very alluring and dazzling considering the nature of the art displays in this style. The very high quality nature of this particular art show is what makes this one among the most well known that take place in Miami each year.

#1 – The Miami International Art Fair – 30th Edition – Art Miami – December 3 – December 8

Known and beloved by art fans around the world, this particular art festival is known not only for the volume of its visitors and exhibitors, but also for the quality of their work as well. Visited by anywhere between 20,000 and 50,000 individuals each year, it is no surprise that this art festival is among the most well known in Miami and also very popular around the world as well. The event takes place over the course of 5 days which is much more than other art festivals and comes with a high reputation that has made it a premier art show in the Miami area.

These are among the top and most well known art festivals that take place in the Miami area each year. Know of any others that should be on this list? Be sure to let us know down below!

