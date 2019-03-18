James Dondero Helping Others in Dallas

James Dondero is a leader in the financial planning industry. Each year, he helps hundreds of clients by providing investment advice. The vast majority of people are not comfortable with their current financial position. The good news is that most people can make excellent progress towards their goals by making a few small tweaks to their finances. By paying down debt and investing in the future, many people can have financial success. One of the best ways to have success is to work with a financial planner. Highland Capital Management has multiple financial planners who can help clients reach their goals.

Early Career

James started his career by working as a sales agent at an insurance company. Although he enjoyed the work, he wanted to offer his clients more than just insurance. He decided to start a financial planning company. He saved up his income for several years before starting the business.

Highland Capital

Highland Capital Management is one of the most successful financial planning companies in Texas. The company was founded in Dallas nearly a decade ago. James Dondero is the leader of the company, and he has done an excellent job in recent years. He has won numerous awards for his work in the industry. He hires financial professionals who genuinely care about clients. The company has multiple investment options for people of all ages.

Investing Tips

Investing is a vital aspect of financial success. Some people wrongly assume that investing in the stock market is risky. Although any investment option has financial risks, the representatives at Highland Capital Management can design an investment plan based on the needs of clients.

James tells his clients to invest in index funds that do not charge high fees. He firmly believes many investment professionals take advantage of their clients by charging excessive fees.

James Dondero has experience as a real estate investor. Although he does not recommend real estate investing to everyone, he understands that real estate investing can be a profitable venture.

Debt Management

James believes that debt management is a critical aspect of financial success. Some people struggle to manage their debt. Many people have tremendous amounts of consumer debt. A recent report indicated that consumer debt levels are the highest level in over a decade.

James recommends that his clients pay down consumer debt as much as possible. He wants his customers to be in a robust financial position at all times.

Community Services

James is also active in the Dallas community. He believes that it is his responsibility to make the world a better place. He enjoys helping young people with their finances. He also provides career advice for people who want to become financial planners. James hires college students at Highland Capital. He wants to give students as much experience as possible. James also plans to write a book about his experience as a business owner. Although he has had some hard times, he is proud of his career accomplishments.

