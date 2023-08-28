4 Easy Ways to Add Volume to Thin or Fine Hair

Tired of dealing with flat, lifeless hair? You aren’t alone! One of the most common complaints voiced by women about their hair is that it is thin, fine, and lacking in volume, no matter what styling tools or techniques are used. Adding volume to naturally flat hair can be tricky, but with these simple tips and tricks, adding giving hair a boost of volume can be as simple as undergoing a procedure at https://thrivemdclinic.com.

1. Use a Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

Styling your hair begins with the products you use in the shower. If you are struggling with flat, lifeless hair, investing in a special shampoo and conditioner that will add volume without weighing hair down can make a huge difference in the styling process and the overall look of your hair all day.

2. Don’t Apply Products to the Roots

From conditioners to styling products like nourishing oil and leave-in conditioner, applying the product directly to your roots is one of the most common ways to weigh your hair down and keep it looking flat and lifeless all day. Applying hair only to the ends of your hair is the most effective way to add hydration and keep split ends looking healthy and tame without weighing down the rest of your hair so that it can look bouncy and voluminous all day long!

3. Blowdry Hair Upside Down

Struggling to get volume in your hair no matter what styling tools or products you use? If so, blowdrying your hair upside down is a great way to add a boost of volume that will last all day. Using a large, round brush while implementing this technique into your routine can add additional volume and can make hair look thicker and more plump. This is a great technique to utilize before straightening, curling, or otherwise styling your hair.

4. Use Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo can clean your scalp in between proper washes and add volume to flat hair. This product is helpful for dirty hair and can be used on freshly washed hair to add volume and shine to flat, lifeless strands, and it can even add extra texture ahead of adding curls or waves with hot tools. Many drugstore dry shampoos are available on the market for a low-end price point that can be used to add volume to thin, flat hair easily.