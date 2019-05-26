Is It Safe to Bet on an App?

Gambling has existed for almost as long as there have been games to bet on and valuables to bet with. We have evidence of gambling in ancient civilizations, and gambling is still thriving today in brick-and-mortar casinos as well as in the most modern place of all: the internet.

But as long as there has been gambling, there have also been safety concerns. Big winners used to worry about leaving casinos in unsafe areas; now, we worry about our financial information online.

Online gambling and online threats: should you worry?

The story of modern gambling is the story of the meteoric rise of online gambling. Thirty years ago, online gambling didn’t exist. Now, the industry is projected to be worth $74 billion by 2023.

Online gambling started with websites, and now it has moved into apps. Early on, it was illegal in many areas; now it is legal in far more. Online gambling was once a small part of the market, now it’s a huge part and growing fast. Clearly, gambling in browsers and apps is the way of the future.

But the internet is full of threats, too. We’ve seen high-profile hacks of credit reporting organizations, banks, and other types of companies and groups that we trust with our financial information. We need to connect gambling apps to payment methods to use them, but can we trust gambling apps to keep that information secure, or are we putting ourselves at risk when we give our credit card number to a gambling app?

Modern apps protect you

There are plenty of bad people out there hoping to rob you, both online and in brick-and-mortar casinos. But modern technology has given online gambling companies powerful tools for protecting their users privacy and pocketbooks, explain the experts behind the popular Coral betting app. Online gambling services know that their business depends on being able to keep customers’ data secure, and they make web security a major priority.

The technologies that these companies have at their disposal has never been more powerful. Online gambling companies use all sorts of security measures, from firewalls to cutting-edge implementations of blockchain technology. They hire “white hat” hackers to test their defenses by trying to break into the system, and they work hard— with constant updates and changes to their robust security practices— to stay one step ahead of the bad guys.

The result is the answer to our question: Yes, it is perfectly safe to gamble using mobile apps, just as it is safe to gamble online. Modern apps encrypt their data and make life very hard on would-be hackers and thieves, who generally choose to try their luck elsewhere against some other, less secure sort of app — leaving you free to safely try your luck with online gambling apps.

Of course, you should be sure to protect things on your end. You’ll want to use a secure passcode or other security method on your tablet or smartphone, so that you don’t have to worry about your personal and financial information if a crook steals your physical device. It’s not a bad idea to use other techniques to protect information on your end, including virtual private networks (VPNs), find-my-phone apps, and, of course, secure passwords that only you would know (this goes for all of your apps, including banking apps, credit card apps, and even social media apps).

If you are smart on your end, there’s no reason not to enjoy your mobile devices to the fullest. Use them to make banking convenient or to kill a little time gaming — and enjoy your gambling apps, too!

