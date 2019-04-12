8 Ways Technology is Enhancing the Classroom Experience

The rate at which technology is developing and changing is astonishing. Day and day people are finding new ways of exploiting the tech field, especially in the education experience. This has caused a significant improvement in the quality and ease of learning globally. Stunning statistical research by the University of Phoenix College showed an increase of tech use in class up from 55% in 2016.

As time progresses, more and more educators and schools are embracing technology. In comparison, a course which has been exposed and taught using technology might be better placed to achieve full potential in this modern technological era compared to a traditionally taught course.

1. Digital Signage and Models

Traditional learning methods may not introduce new concepts in the best way possible. This makes it harder for the students to get the ideas which defeat the full purpose of education; to deliver knowledge to students.

Digital signage for schools and models may improve the chances of students understanding disciplines better. Technology has also made it easier for teachers who find it hard to explain some facts in classrooms.

The teachers can arrange and organize slides and presentations in a strategical manner and graphically attractive way that makes learning a whole new experience.

2. Better Communication

Any activity done in class requires effective communication either between the teacher and the students or among the students themselves. Poor communication would thus be a disaster and is hence not allowable in schools. Technology has made communication better and smoothened the exchange of knowledge between different parties.

Teachers have been able to effectively communicate with their students without the need for their physical presence. Technology has also enabled teachers to interact with other teachers through social media and exchange ideas and tips on how to improve the teaching process. Students also communicate among themselves, especially when assigned projects or related home assignments.

3. Improved quality of Research

Traditional research involves moving through countless physical books which may or may not have desired research data. This is tiresome and most time-consuming. It is also possible to fail to find the needed data and hence halt all research advances.

Technology has made a wide range of individually driven research data that is accessible to both educators and their students with a click of a button. This saves time and makes learning a whole lot easier.

Students also have enough time to effectively manage their school life and also include a lot of data into their reports. The ability to share research proposals and data online has also made research easier since one can pick off where another left.

Furthermore, Google, a favorite search engine, has made it possible to find answers and tutorials online without much hassle.

4. Easy and Advanced Assessments

Monitoring a student’s progress is critical to know how better to tackle a specific study related problem. Assessments come into play to be able to measure student’s progress and ability.

There is some software in the market today, both free and premium that enables teachers to receive and give assessments to their students within a blink of an eye. These applications keep track of all student records and produce a predicted or historical analysis of student performance.

The software can also be toggled to alert the teacher in the event of dismal performance or improved grades of students, for the sole purpose of monitoring student performance. The results from the compilation of results help teachers know which specific areas need to be worked on and ways to improve tackling different parts of a syllabus.

5. Learning at One’s Own Pace

Self-paced learning is conventional in most parts of the world if not all. Technology has made it easier for students to incorporate learning new concepts to their busy daily schedules. This has

eliminated the situation in which a problem arises in understanding schoolwork once one skips a class.

It has also helped students be able to tackle hard and difficult-to-understand topics at a personalized speed which can be controlled and is different from the teacher’s pace.

A student is also able to select and specify the subject he or she wants to learn and set a pace for learning. Self-paced learning comes in to help especially when one needs time to understand various aspects of a concept.

6. Learning Is Now More Fun

Technology has made learning fun and more enjoyable. With the introduction of new technological elements such as creating interactive digital signage, digital, and simulation, animated concepts, learning has become more of an experience rather than just a societal expectation.

The continuous engaging of students during learning has improved their information retention capabilities. Learning concepts through games has also proved to be quite fun.

Videos have eliminated the lack of teaching material due to inaccessibility of areas in which certain school knowledge is being applied like underground mines. Students can now watch such videos and documentaries which takes the learning to a whole new enjoyable level.

7. Online Groups partnerships

Group studies and collaborations for the achievement of specific education goals is now possible due to technology. Students can use video conferencing and social media to get in touch with each other to tackle various educational aspects.

Furthermore, completion and working on group projects has been made easier. The wide range of technology has also made it easier to collaborate with students or educators from all over the world without the need for expensive travel costs.

8. Open Education

The idea of education is open to all is revolutionary. Prestigious universities and schools which excel and significant in specific disciplines have made their teaching materials available online for access by all. Furthermore, learning has been made accessible and available online.

This means that one can work on his or her grades without the hassle of having to hire a tutor. These online solutions are after all, free!

Technology is therefore essential in this time and age. It has both its advantages and disadvantages. Carefully assessing the latter before embarking on technologically aided education is however crucial.

However, the benefits of technology application in education far much outweigh the disadvantages, and this makes education through technology the best course of action. It may also be wise to avoid being left behind!

