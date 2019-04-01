8 Tips For Finding Work In The Tech Industry

Anyone with interest in technology will have thought about how they can make a career out of this. There are many terrific and in-demand jobs working with technology across various industries, and this will only continue as tech continues to influence modern life. This also means that the technology industry can be fiercely competitive and it can be challenging to get your foot in the door. So, if you are looking for a lucrative and rewarding career in technology but you are struggling to break in then here are a few tips which should help you to succeed.

1. Create An Online Presence

In today’s internet-driven age, it is vital that job seekers in any industry have a strong online presence – this is particularly important for those seeking a tech-related job as it shows that you are familiar with new technology. A strong online presence will involve:

Professional website: This will act as an online resume and contain your background, skill set, previous experience, education and quotes from former employers/clients.

Social media: Professional social media channels can be used to grow your online network, show your expertise in your field and connect with employers.

LinkedIn: LinkedIn is another powerful platform for growing your network and finding new work opportunities.

Internet Marketing: Internet marketing can help to increase your visibility online so that you are easier to find when employers are searching for someone with your skills.

2. Stay Current With Technology

With technology advancing at such a rapid rate, it can be challenging to keep up, but this will be key if you want a job working with tech. This means that you need to make a concerted effort to stay up to date with the latest technology both in your industry and out. You can do this with regular reading online and attending events and shows. Show that you are current and up to date with your online content and by discussing new technologies with potential employers.

3. Take Any Experience

When you struggle to get your foot in the door, it can be incredibly frustrating as it is often the lack of experience which is holding you back. So, what is the solution to this problem? Take any experience that you can get even if it is a one-off project or an internship. This will demonstrate that you are employable and have relevant experience which should help you to get a foot in the door and secure more stable work.

Startups are often an excellent place to look for work because they will be looking for skills and personality over previous experience – this is also a great opportunity to start work in an exciting new environment and to get in on the ground floor.

4. Create Your Own Opportunities

Leading on from this, you may find it beneficial to create your own opportunities by starting your own tech business or by working freelance. This can be an excellent way to build a portfolio and grow your network. Not only this, but many people like the control that this gives them over their work. The tech industry can be a good one to work in as a freelance worker as there are often businesses or individuals that need help with tech solutions as it is an area that many people are unfamiliar with.

5. Develop Your Skill Set

Developing your skill set can bolster your resume and open up new opportunities. This is particularly true if you learn in-demand skills for fast-growing jobs in the tech industry. Right now, applied statistics is the fastest growing job in the US with the employment of this role projected to grow by a massive 34% from 2016 to 2026.

Learning applied statistics with a masters in statistics online from a recognized school will give any jobseeker a significant boost, and this can be a highly lucrative area to enter as it plays such an enormous role in modern day business operations. Additionally, when you can take a course online, it allows you to study at your own pace and wherever you like.

6. Network Constantly

Networking is particularly important in the tech field because people tend to stick together and work in tight-knit groups. These can be hard to enter without networking so try to get your name out there by attending industry events, meeting with key figures, networking online and reaching out to potential mentors. This will help to grow your brand, and it could open up new opportunities for you.

7. Tailor Your Applications For Each Job

One of the biggest mistakes that job seekers make is using a template to apply instead of tailoring each application. It is tempting to use a blanket approach as it is easier and allows you to apply to more jobs in less time, but employers will be able to detect a template application a mile off. You are much better off working on each application and tailoring your CV and cover letter to the specific role advertised.

8. Improve Interview Technique

If you are making it to interviews but struggling to get past this stage, then it could be worth taking steps to improve your interview technique. In addition to the usual questions, in the tech industry, they will want to see evidence of your skills and see whether your tech knowledge is up to date (as mentioned above). Keep this in mind and think about how technology will impact the industry in the coming years. It can be helpful to perform practice interviews beforehand and always seek feedback after an interview so that you can learn and improve.

It is difficult to find work in the technology industry as it can be competitive. This information should help you to get your foot in the door and find exciting work in the fast-growing tech industry. It can take time, effort and patience to get a good opportunity, but it will prove to be worth it as this will be one of the best fields to work in over the coming years.

