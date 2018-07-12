Cell Phones

Life these day revolves around cell phones. Actually, it rotates around smartphones. Cell phones literally make the world go round and smartphones are a smarter version of them.

Why do we love our smartphones so much?

Well, there are several reasons why people love their smartphones. Some maybe, even more than others.

The mobility factor in regards to smartphones means that they can be carried anywhere and everywhere. Smartphones are a personal travelling companion. iPhone’s voice assistant Siri is an effective software to boss around. Let’s be honest, it is rather hard to get bored when you have a smartphone. Smartphones are customizable. They can literally be tuned to any one’s specific needs and wants. That is from the choice of music to the themes, to the ringtones, to the cover all the way up to the earphones.

There is such a wide range of providers that we can choose from. These include Samsung, Apple, Blackberry, Nokia, Huawei and many more. Everyone can choose the one that they like depending on costs too.

There is an app for everything. Most smartphones have a one-stop shop for all the applications. There are apps for food, banking, exercise, make- up and even getting of sexy abs. Not forgetting the amazing games that can be downloaded. For example, soccer games, make-up games, games for thinkers, games for the bankers, games for the gamblers, games for the doctors basically games for everyone. Cellular phones also make life cheaper and easier. Why go to the bank when you can just pay all your banking online? With all those exercise apps, who needs gym subscription every month? Apps teach us how to play instruments. Who needs to pay for an expensive music instructor?

Social networking is another reason why people are addicted to smartphones. We can network in the comfort of our home as well as interact with people from all around the world. Social media has enhanced communication systems to the extent of breaking distance bearers.