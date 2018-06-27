Benefits of Living Abroad

With more and more people being able to work remotely living abroad has become a popular choice for many people in their twenties, and thirties. Depending on the country you go to you may even be able to live for a quarter of the price. For instance in the cost of an apartment in Chang Mai is almost sixty percent cheaper than in New York. To add to that many online casino sites are inaccessible in the US but in Europe the choice of sites is almost infinite.

Online Casinos and Poker

Many professional poker players from the US end up having to live in Europe due to the restrictions placed upon players in the US. Many of them just rent an apartment and live there for half of the year until the WSOP in Las Vegas. Furthermore, for online slots and casinos it seems like the most popular one in Germany is Laplingo. If you are ever in Germany make sure you check it out and take advantage of being abroad.

The Cost of Living

Like I previously mentioned, depending on the country you choose the cost of living can be much cheaper allowing you to save a lot more money than you would be able to in the states. When it comes to taxes you may not even have to pay state taxes as long as you are out of the country for a certain amount of time. Make sure you do some research on the place you are planning to go in order to make sure it is financially feasible.

Food

Each country you go to is always unique in it’s own way. Taking advantage of the local ingredients and dishes is the best way to get to know a country. My favorite thing to do when visiting a country is to visit the local market in order to get the freshest ingredients that the country has to offer. It is also a great way to get to know how the locals live. You should be careful with some of the ingredients depending on the country. Some things may be a lot more spicy than you are used to.

Overall living abroad has great advantages if you are prepared to take advantage of them. Just make sure to do some prior research on the country you are going to live in and make sure it fits your budget.