A Welcoming Start: 4 Types of Bonuses and Promotions Offered by the Online Casinos to Attract More Customers

Casinos are a place where your dreams can become reality with a single game or bet. If you have ever met someone who has been to a casino, or you yourself frequently visit, you understand that many people return after visiting just once. Even those who have lost money in their trips, find themselves going back to try their luck again. What makes the casinos so alluring to people and how do casinos attract more customers? Today, we are going to look at 4 different types of bonuses and promotions offered by the best online betting sites to attract more customers.

Registration Bonus

One of the quickest and easiest ways that online casinos attract more customers is with a simple registration bonus. I mean, who doesn’t love free credits for signing up for an online casino? The credit amounts are going to vary from site to site, but the basic principle stays the same. Once you register your account on their site, they award you a registration bonus that helps to jump-start your betting and allows you to try your luck on a few games before investing your money into the casino. This is usually the top of the funnel promotion that casinos use to get customers registered. While it may seem too good to be true, casinos have done the math and ensure that they can offer the best bonuses while staying profitable.

Refer A Friend Bonus

Once you have registered and taken advantage of your registration bonuses and the other bonuses that you may have incurred, it’s time to let your friends know. A refer a friend program allows you to earn a bonus by having your friends and family sign up to play as well. The best part is, you get a bonus for simply getting them to sign up, all while they have the chance of receiving a registration bonus, or similar bonuses that you have taken advantage of already. This is a win-win for both online casinos and the patrons.

No Deposit Bonus

A no deposit bonus is usually a bonus reserved for those who have been inactive for a little while. With busy schedules and life events, it may be easy to forget about the account that you have on your favorite online casino site. This is where the no deposit bonus comes in to help get you back to playing. An online casino will give you “free money” to come back and play without requiring you to deposit any money. This is done in hopes to get you back into the groove of playing your favorite games.

Free Money Bonus

For those who have a very loyal account and tend to spend in higher amounts, some casinos offer a free money bonus that is rewarded when a large deposit has been made. For example, if you are depositing $10,000, a casino may reward you with an extra $100 of free money for your large deposit. This is an online casinos way of giving back to its most loyal customers. From time to time, you will see different tiers being offered and it is best to take advantage when you can.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)