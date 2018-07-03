Launching in the UK this Summer Totally Tommy Takes Venue Service to the Next Level

New venue-based social media service helps businesses to personalise customer experience with tailored, targeted promotions based upon customer preferences. The in-house platform allows customers to interact discreetly, playing games together or making acquaintances.Totally Tommy helps drive repeat business through customised offers

If you’re the owner of a café, restaurant, night club, casino or bar, pulling in the punters is your number one priority. But once you’ve got them there, how do you keep them? And how do you make sure that they keep coming back for more? Launching in the UK this summer, Totally Tommy is a bespoke in-house social media app, which businesses can customise specifically for their customer base.

The app has been designed to enhance the three areas that customers most look for in a venue:

Service: With a one-click booking service for customers to access day or night linked to personalised menus (where appropriate), and a real-time feedback feature, Totally Tommy has been designed as an e-concierge service, customisable for every business.

A ready-made social scene: A dedicated in-house social media platform lets patrons get to know each other – if they wish. Names are anonymised, and personal details are never made public, but the app’s aim is to ensure that no one ever drinks alone while visiting your venue – unless they want to.

Fun: For customers looking for more from a night out, Totally Tommy Games and Prizes builds upon the in-house social scene with a gaming platform that comes with real prizes. Tommy Credits remove any concern for venues without a gaming licence, allowing customers to compete against each other in a selection of games. The winners gain credits, which they can later exchange for goods via the Totally Tommy app.

Free from external advertising, so users only see the information that they’re most interested in, Totally Tommy works as s service for both customers and businesses, helping the right information to reach the right people at the right time – never when it’s not wanted.

Totally Tommy creator, Tommy Dreifus, comments: ‘Every venue is looking for a USP, but the best way to keep customers coming back is to ensure that, firstly, they can get in without any trouble, and secondly that they’re having a good time when on site. Totally Tommy helps with both.

Personal experiences, sitting at a bar with friends, not talking because it’s too loud, just drinking because there’s nothing else to do, made me look for something better. In those circumstances, no venue stands out; they all blend together. Totally Tommy is my way of bringing venues back to life, helping customers to interact and have fun, while allowing managers to find out exactly what it is that their clientele is looking for.’