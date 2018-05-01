Creating an Invoice

Having a business with no flaws seems to be impossible in the past few years. There are so many advances in each industry that it can be hard to keep up. One aspect of doing business has not changed and that is sending an invoice. Many businesses try to make one up on there own which can be such a frustrating process. Without the right programs and software’s it can be such a frustrating process. I know many people that have tried to make their own on Microsoft word which led to so many complications. Even when he thought everything was correct the client received something totally different since word will sometime reformat everything once it is sent.

Invoice Home

After hearing all of the horror stories of hours wasted just to get a simple invoice out to a client I decided to do my own research. After learning that there are many companies out there offering invoice generating software I found Invoice Home. This site really does not waste your time. The first thing you see is a “Create Invoice Now” button. Once your press that it takes you strait to what you need and was much simpler than anything I have seen offered out there.

Creating the Invoice on Invoice Home

After all the information you need is entered in they give you plenty of formatting options to pick. Some are on the fancier side, but I just like a simple invoice since the clients I work with just want to be able to look at an invoice and see exactly what they need to know within seconds. A lot of business is now done through PayPal which has there own invoicing software but for companies that have many things going on they prefer an invoice in pdf format since it is easier to keep track of.

Finishing the Invoice and Sending it to the Client

Once you have all your preferences set up all you have to do is click on the button at the bottom that lets you either save, print, or email it. It is truly just as easy as that! I was using paypal to send invoices for a while which is great in its own ways but most companies out their just want one that you have personally done so it can be sent to the finance department. After comparing for the past few months, I have been getting paid much quicker with invoice home. Overall, try it out and see if it works for you since everyone has different preferences.