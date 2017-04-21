How to Impress Your Friends with Fun Smartphone Tricks

You may not realize it, but there’s a lot more going on with your smartphone then you can possibly imagine. Sure, it’s user-friendly and has a simple interface, but what you may not realize is that there are so many awesome shortcuts, hidden features, and tricks to take advantage of.

Do you want to impress your friends with your smartphone prowess? Well, making your phone disappear into thin air would certainly impress them like crazy!

We’re not going to teach you that unfortunately, but we will show you some really cool mobile tricks that are bound to make a person or two drop their jaws in awe.



According to MKE software development experts, “All you have to do is take a look around and notice the prevalence and importance of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.”

So these tricks are bound to be exciting and helpful for at least a few people in your life.

Turn off Wi-Fi Using Your Voice

Pretty cool, right?

It’s now possible to turn off your Wi-Fi connection using only your voice. If your smartphone is equipped with Cortana, Siri, or Google Now, you’ll be able to use your voice to shut down your Wi-Fi connection.

And it’s really easy to do too. Simply launch the correct app out of the options mentioned above that’s equipped on your phone, and say the phrase “turn off Wi-Fi” and wouldn’t you know it, your Wi-Fi will shut down as commanded.

Guess what? You could also use the same trick to turn off your Bluetooth. But instead of saying “turn off Wi-Fi” you’ll say “turn off Bluetooth” and your Bluetooth connection will immediately turn off.

Use IFTTT (If This Than That) to Get Automatic Weather Alerts for IOS and Android

This is an interesting and useful trick that many people find really handy.

Download and install the IFTTT app on your phone, or set it up on your personal computer, and use it to create a recipe that will send weather alerts directly to your phone. It’s really easy to do. Just log onto the app or visit the website on your PC and follow the simple instructions.

This is a great option to have in case you think it’s about to heavily rain or snow.

You’ll know what the weather is going to be like so you can prepare if you’re going to have to get to work during this tumultuous weather.

Speed Up Phone Charging in Airplane Mode

It will come as a complete shock to many of you that you can actually speed up the charging process when you put your phone in airplane mode.

By putting your phone into this mode, your phone is actually going to speed up the charging process because you will be shutting down many of the normal processes that typically eat up your battery.

So, if you need to charge your phone as quickly as possible so that you have the most juice available while you are out on the town, we highly recommend putting your phone in airplane mode, shut down battery draining processes, and watch your phone charge much quicker than normal.

Set Up Your Phone’s Alarm to Get Progressively Louder on Android

If you have an android phone, you can use the android clock app to wake you up in the morning to start your day.

If you go into the menu by pressing the three vertical dots, you’ll find an option in there that will gradually increase the alarm volume.

People having a tough time getting out of bed in the morning will greatly benefit from this app as the alarm volume builds and annoys you so much that you can’t wait to get out of bed to turn it off!

Conclusion

Impress your friends and improve your life using these fun and exciting smartphone tricks.