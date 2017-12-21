5 Advantages of Cloud Computing

Cloud computing sounds complicated, but the truth is that many of us use cloud computing every day. If you use a network of remote servers connected to the internet for computing– that is, for storing, managing, or processing data– you’re already in on the cloud computing trend. Everything from Google Docs to many of today’s best IT solutions are examples of cloud computing. Do you check your bank account balance on your phone? That’s cloud computing. Sharing photos on Facebook? Same thing.

Cloud computing can also be an invaluable tool to businesses. Here are just a few of the many reasons your company should consider taking advantage of cloud computing:

Flexibility

Accessibility

Scalability

Recoverability

Cost

Cloud Computing Can Be Accessed Anywhere

According to study by Bentley University, 77% of millennials (aka the latest generation to hit the workforce) believe that flexibility is the key to a more productive workplace. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering that this is the first generation raised with easy access to technology. They’re comfortable using digital tools and have already established successful workflows, so being forced to change their strategy could lead to to a productivity drop.

One of the major benefits of cloud computing is that it can be accessed anywhere. That means from the office, the coffee shop down the street, home, or anywhere else in the world. Providing this kind of flexibility is a great way to create a work environment that’s attractive to bright young minds. Plus, it helps your company keep major projects on track even if key team members are out sick or otherwise unable to make it to the office.

Cloud Computing Allows for Easy Collaboration

It’s no secret that highly-productive companies are big on collaboration: it pools the strengths and talents of your team, develops employee skills, and boosts your business’s creative problem solving potential.

But trying to organize collaborative efforts can be tricky, especially if all of your employees don’t run the same operating system on their devices or you can’t get everyone together in the same place.

That’s where cloud computing comes in. Because files stored in the cloud can be accessed anywhere, anytime, by anyone you choose, those hurdles no longer exist.

Cloud Computing Grows with Your Company

As a growing company, your business’s needs are constantly changing. Rather than purchasing and installing expensive software upgrades yourself, you can have your cloud storage provider handle it for you. You can also scale up your storage as you undertake big projects and scale back down again as projects conclude. This scalability is a huge advantage. In fact, a survey of CIOs and IT directors recently revealed that “operational agility” like this is one of the top reasons they chose to make the move to the cloud.

Cloud Computing Makes Disaster Recovery a Breeze

No matter how big or small your company is, it’s advisable that you have a backup plan just in case anything goes wrong. If your entire network crashes, you’ll want to have a second copy of all of your important files and documents stashed somewhere safe. Cloud-based solutions are great for any organization, but it’s particularly popular with smaller companies who may be looking for inexpensive but robust disaster recovery solutions.

Cloud Computing Is Good for Your Bottom Line

Hardware is expensive, and it’s time-consuming (read: inefficient) to install it on every employee’s devices individually. Making the switch to cloud computing can help you reduce IT costs in a couple of different ways:

Expenses like new hardware, new software, and software upgrades can be included in your contract

Your company will require a smaller staff of IT experts

Software updates can be pushed to your entire network simultaneously, largely eliminating wait-times for your employees

As you can see, there are plenty of benefits to adopting a cloud computing in a business context. Take advantage of this invaluable tool today!