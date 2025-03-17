5 Reasons to Not Invest in a Wayfinding Kiosk

Wayfinding kiosks are marketed as a modern solution for navigation, but before you invest in a wayfinding kiosk, it’s important to consider the drawbacks. While they may seem like a smart investment, many businesses and organizations find that the costs, durability, and functionality issues far outweigh the benefits. Below, we explain why investing in a wayfinding kiosk may not be the best choice for your business or facility.

1. Ends Up Being Way More Expensive Than Originally Thought

The unexpected costs are one of the biggest reasons not to invest in a wayfinding kiosk. While many kiosk companies advertise an affordable upfront price, the reality is that the true cost adds up quickly due to installation, maintenance, software licensing, and hardware upgrades.

High Setup Costs – While the base price of a wayfinding kiosk may seem reasonable, installation fees, networking requirements, and additional wiring can double or triple the original estimate.

Ongoing Software Fees – Many kiosk providers require monthly or yearly software licensing fees, adding long-term financial strain.

Frequent Repairs – Kiosks often malfunction due to overheating, dust buildup, or touchscreen failures, leading to high maintenance expenses.

Businesses often find themselves locked into long-term contracts or needing costly software updates that weren’t included in the initial budget. When considering whether to invest in a wayfinding kiosk, it’s crucial to factor in total lifetime costs, not just the sticker price.

2. The Hardware Inside Is Typically Very Cheap and Will Cause Almost Immediate Issues

Another major issue when you invest in a wayfinding kiosk is that many of these kiosks are built with low-quality components. The internal hardware, such as touchscreens, processors, and cooling systems, are often cheaply manufactured to cut costs.

Touchscreen Failures – Many wayfinding kiosks use low-end touchscreens that become unresponsive or develop dead spots within months of use.

Slow Processing Speeds – The software running on these kiosks is often too advanced for weak processors, causing laggy and frustrating user experiences.

Poor Ventilation – Many kiosks are placed outdoors or in high-traffic areas, leading to overheating and hardware malfunctions due to cheap cooling systems.

What this means for businesses is constant downtime, expensive repairs, and frustration from customers who struggle to use the kiosk. If you’re looking for a long-term, reliable solution, you may want to rethink whether it’s worth it to invest in a wayfinding kiosk.

3. They Are Not Vandalism-Proof

Wayfinding kiosks are high-risk targets for vandalism. Whether they are installed in shopping malls, stadiums, campuses, or city centers, public kiosks are frequently damaged, defaced, or tampered with.

Screen Damage – Touchscreens are not as durable as advertised and can easily be scratched, cracked, or shattered by vandals.

Tampering with Power & Network Connections – Many kiosks are connected via WiFi or Ethernet, and disrupting the power source or network can make them completely unusable.

Graffiti and Stickers – Kiosks often become magnets for graffiti, making them look dirty, unprofessional, and untrustworthy.

Because of these risks, businesses end up spending thousands of dollars on protective casings, security cameras, and cleaning services. If your kiosk gets damaged, repairs can take weeks or even months, leaving you with a nonfunctional, useless machine in the meantime.

If you want a low-maintenance solution, it might not be a good idea to invest in a wayfinding kiosk at all.

4. People Are Using Smartphones, Not a Screen Covered in Germs

When considering whether to invest in a wayfinding kiosk, think about how people navigate today—most use their smartphones, not public touchscreens.

Smartphones Provide Faster Navigation – Google Maps, Apple Maps, and business apps already offer detailed navigation. Why would users stop to touch a kiosk when they can pull out their phone?

COVID-19 & Hygiene Concerns – Public touchscreens are bacteria hotspots. Many people avoid kiosks because of germs, smudges, and lack of sanitation.

More User Control – With smartphones, users can zoom in, customize routes, and save locations, something wayfinding kiosks cannot offer in the same way.

The truth is, the demand for public kiosks has declined significantly in the smartphone era. Many businesses that invest in a wayfinding kiosk later find that very few people actually use them, making it a wasted investment.

5. Most Kiosk Companies Have Terrible Support

Even if you invest in a wayfinding kiosk, what happens when something goes wrong? Most kiosk companies have terrible customer support, meaning that if your kiosk breaks, you’re on your own for weeks or months.

Slow Response Times – Many kiosk providers outsource their support overseas, leading to long wait times and unresolved issues.

Limited Replacement Parts – If your screen, software, or wiring needs fixing, getting replacement parts can take forever.

Lack of Software Updates – Many wayfinding kiosks rely on outdated operating systems, and without proper updates, they become security risks or stop working altogether.

Many businesses find themselves frustrated with ongoing technical issues and little to no help from the kiosk manufacturer. Without fast, responsive support, your investment can quickly turn into a useless expense.

Think Twice Before You Invest in a Wayfinding Kiosk

While wayfinding kiosks might seem like a high-tech, user-friendly solution, the hidden costs, low-quality hardware, security risks, and lack of user demand make them a poor investment for most businesses.

Before you invest in a wayfinding kiosk, ask yourself:

Can my budget handle unexpected maintenance and repair costs?

Are people even using these kiosks, or are they relying on smartphones?

Does the company provide reliable support when things go wrong?

For many businesses, the costs and challenges of wayfinding kiosks far outweigh the benefits. Instead of sinking money into a frustrating, unreliable solution, consider better alternatives that provide cost-effective, user-friendly navigation without the hassle.

If you’re thinking about whether to invest in a wayfinding kiosk, make sure you weigh all the risks before making a costly decision.