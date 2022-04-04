A Girl's Guide To First Time Paintballing

Put: paintball is a fun and excellent sport. Unfortunately, there is a stigma in most contact or extreme sports that places women on the sidelines, away from the action. Women get categorized as more delicate and fragile. In reality, this is not the case. Women, just like men, enjoy the thrill and strategy of paintball. Both male and female players need an accurate and reliable paintball gun, even on the first time out. If you are a girl headed out for your first paintball battle, there are some things that you might want to know.

You do not need a "girly" paintball gun.

The first thing to know is that no particular gun is made for women. Some paintball markers do come in pink, but if you are playing woodsball, you will not want a bright color to draw attention to yourself. If it's your first time, rent a reliable gun in a darker color. Dress the part. Wearing camo and tactical gear is common in paintball. If you don't have camo clothing, you should wear dark colors that will help you blend into the surroundings better. Wear pants that are easy to move in and won't be in the way or slip off. However, please do not go with yoga pants, as they are not sturdy enough to handle the wear and tear of paintball. You will need protective gear to ensure that you do not get seriously hurt if you get shot. Prepare to get dirty. If you do get hit in paintball, you will be covered in paint. You are also likely to get dirt or mud on you as you crouch down or kneel to take a shot. Don't wear anything that you would be sad to get stained. Take that shot. It would help if you defied the stereotype that girls are delicate and took the picture when you had it. Don't be afraid to shoot your opponents since that is the game's purpose. If you get knocked out of the game early on, don't be scared to try again. It could take a couple of games for you to get your stride and build up the confidence you need to kick some butt. Keep your hair tidy. If you are a girl with long hair, you should keep it tied back or braided. This is to keep it out of your face and help you see well. This is true for any sport, however. If you are worried about getting paint in your hair, you can use a bandana or scarf to cover it, but you should be able to shampoo it out later.

Otherwise, the best thing that you can do is grab your friends and get out there and try out paintball. You might be surprised by how much you love it and how quickly you want to try it again.