Declutter Your Mail With Unroll.Me

The email has become a common means of communication and we can easily fail to appreciate its importance. From the mid-60s, advances in technology have given us a lot to marvel at. Most of the inventions have failed to stand the test of time as better innovations are introduced. Unlike most of its compatriots, email has not been rendered obsolete over the years.

The service has witnessed great improvements over the years with more service providers joining the market. Microsoft, Yahoo and Google have led the way in the email scene. In 2011, Unroll.Me entered the fray. With the service, clients could organize subscriptions and unsubscribe en masse.

The firm has made the most of artificial intelligence to better the services it offers. Along with automation, AI plays a pivotal role in a good number of critical processes. Email customization, personalization, optimization as well as analytics all rely on AI. Regardless of this state of affairs, the human element is still an important component.

The email service enables users to use technology in an efficient way. You can identify the lists you are subscribed to and search the emails on this list in your inbox. The next step is a user interface from which you can unsubscribe from lists that are no longer worthwhile. With the same service you get to combine all your email lists. The hassle of reading each individual mail is taken care of with ease.

SendGrid, MailChimp and Zoho have all implemented AI and automation in their services. Going forward, organizations will need to adopt a continuous learner mindset to make the most of advances in technology. Thanks to the positive steps that Unroll has made over the years, cleaning up email lists and inboxes are steadily becoming simplified task. Optimization in the management of emails has received a major boost from the advent of big data.

Many other email service providers leverage on the behaviors of clients to develop valuable tools and introduce worthwhile innovations. More than 90% of official communications are made via email. The value of the messaging platform cannot be overstated. It is therefore no surprise that providers work round the clock to offer viable solutions to clutter problems that users may experience. The email has remained relevant over the years as it has successfully adapted over the years. Business communications pretty much rely on this mode of communication.

The History of Email

Emails were introduced in the 1960s and have experienced great improvements over the years. In 1999, Blackberry made it possible for the messaging platform to go mobile. Yahoo and Microsoft stepped up their game at the turn of the century to deal with spam mails. Junk mail filters and anti-phishing software became the order of the day. The introduction of Gmail with its specialized features marked the beginning of a new era in the world of mail. Market players will need to keep up with the innovative trends if they are to stand of test of time.

About Unroll.Me

For the last eight years, the New York based firm has greatly simplified the management of emails for different users. You can keep tabs on all your email subscriptions on a single screen from their dashboard. The provider enables clients to personalize subscriptions and unsubscribe from unwanted lists in one go.

You can also generate a single email from all your subscriptions on a daily basis. This feature is made possible thanks to the “Rollup” feature they provide. The privately held firm enables you to scan all your subscriptions without necessarily having to look at each of them individually. Your subscriptions are also prioritized on your behalf. A cleaner inbox is a guarantee for anyone who puts it to use.

