The Female Business Leader’s Guide to Health

As a female business leader, you’re always on the go. There’s always something to do, whether that’s coming up with a new name for a business in busy meetings or replying to customer queries from home after the workday is over. As a woman, you find yourself having to work twice as often a lot of the time because there’s always someone out there questioning how serious you are about something. Or thinking that your commitment to your family is a problem. And often, all that hard work can eat away into an important aspect of life: your health. No matter how hard you try, if you don’t have time to wash your hair after a workout, you know someone’s going to give you the side-eye at a meeting.

But the fact is, health is important. If you lost track of it, it’s going to impact everything in your life: energy levels, relationships, even the way you run your business. We know you’re busy, which is why we’ve put together this guide on how to stay healthy even with little time.

Be creative with exercise

Some people out there have the time for a yoga class that lasts an hour and 35 minutes and the time it takes to take a shower after, too. But as a woman always on the go, you are not that person. If you could, you’d exercise while you slept to save time. That’s why it’s important to get creative with your exercise time. If you’re the kind of person who can somehow concentrate on all her business duties while walking on her under desk elliptical, go ahead. But considering that the popular Cubii Pro costs $349 from Amazon, we’re guessing you might be interested in other options.

One option is simply turning your lunch break into exercise time. Bring in some bell weights and resistance bands, and do some repetitive exercises to build your muscle. This will eventually have a positive impact on your metabolism, allowing you to burn calories faster, and you’ll feel stronger, too. Scheduling a couple of days a week for aerobic exercise is important too, and if you have a family, you can include them in this on weekends. (Scheduling is key–it helps you hold yourself accountable.) Additionally, think about hiring a digital trainer, using an exercise app, or using ClassPass, a service that lets you exercise pretty much anywhere in the US.

Cook from home–or use a service

Another huge danger for business leaders is not eating well. There are always temptations at the office, and when you get back home after 10, the last thing you want to do is cook a whole meal. But if you cook at home in advance, making things in bulk, you can freeze leftovers at home and take them into the office. Having some granola and yogurt waiting for you in the office kitchen is smart, too, in case you don’t have time for breakfast in the morning. Keep some protein bars in the car for days when you’re rushing off to meetings.

If you don’t have time to cook, though, you can always subscribe to a delivery service. It may seem pricey, but the cost on your health is even greater if you don’t eat well. More than 100 million Americans have high blood pressure, and in large part, this is due to food choices. There are lots of great services out there, from Freshly to Munchery, that are healthy, delicious, and delivered straight to your door.

Focus on your mental health

Of course, physical health is important–especially in a world where women are judged so often by how they look, despite however high up their position might be in a company. But another important aspect of health that is often overlooked in the business world is mental health. Depression and anxiety are so normalized among busy people that we often choose to ignore this problem. But anxiety disorders affect 18.1 percent of adults in the US and can have serious consequences.

We know that you probably don’t have much time for mental health, which is why the best way to keep track of it is to meet with an online therapist every couple of weeks. It only takes half an hour, but afterward, you’ll feel ready to tackle many of your problems–whether they’re work-related or personal. Additionally, be aware of how much time you’re spending on social media. If you think you might be addicted, it’s not only taking a toll on your mental health but also taking time away from your business and your life. Go on a social media detox, in this case.

These are some of the best ways you can stay healthy, even when you’re busy with work. What other strategies do you use to stay healthy?