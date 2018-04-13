Top Social Media Trends 2018

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms that businesses use to market themselves. Many businesses choose it as their main social network for building an audience and making their brand name to be known.

Live Stream

This year live streaming is still trendy. Broadcasting of live videos was launched in April 2016 and it has become a top trend. Live Stream has become a huge trend and has benefited both small business and big business. Live stream is now used by more and more brands to connect with their customers in a more personal way.

Live streams have allowed users to view content at 3 x higher duration than non-live content. Live streams have allowed users to feel as if they are engaging with people who they might know in reality. It is trendy this year because it has allowed marketers to gain trust. It has truly revolutionised visual marketing.

Customised Chatbots

Customised chatbots allow brands to provide customers with on-time information. There is no need to spend much time and money with chatbots. They allow one to stay available all the time for customers support.

The Growth of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Another social media trend is Augmented and Virtual Reality. It is rapidly becoming more mainstream after the PokemonGo application success. Experts are expecting augmented and virtual reality to reach $143.4 billion in market size by 2020. The Facebook team has implemented new camera effects because of this trend. New augmented reality tools have been implemented for Messenger, so as to become a more interactive way to engage with the Facebook audience.

Instagram

It is also one of the most popular social media platforms. Instagram is trendy this year due to Ephemeral content. This feature is now popular because it’s reported that Instagram Stories has surpassed Snapchat in its daily active users.