How to Get Started with Mindfulness Meditation & Its Benefits

We live in a time where everything seems to move so quickly. It can be challenging to find time for ourselves and to truly appreciate the world inside and outside of us. That’s where mindfulness meditation can come in, as it helps one find a deeper meaning and purpose in life.

So, take a break from looking into how to get rid of bunions, and let’s talk about how to get started with mindfulness meditation and its benefits.

Learn More About Mindfulness Meditation

Before you begin your journey with mindfulness meditation, you want to learn more about how to practice. A great place to start is by reading books that describe useful techniques to practice mindfulness meditation like Practicing Mindfulness or Meditations on Intention and Being. Once you have a basic understanding of mindfulness, you’ll be better equipped to make the most of your practice.

Consider Guided Meditations

Whether you are brand new to mindfulness meditation or have been practicing for years, guided meditations are always useful in your practice. Guided meditations provide you with guidance on where to focus your attention and how to tap into any uncomfortable feelings and emotions. Fortunately, there are plenty of free guided meditations on sites like Spotify and YouTube.

Find a Comfortable Setting

Location matters when it comes to having an optimal mindfulness meditation practice. You want to find an environment that’s relatively quiet so you can limit any distractions that may take you away from your practice. You also want to find a comfortable position for your body whether it be seated or lying down.

Remember Thoughts Aren’t a Bad Thing

A common misconception is that you’re not supposed to have thoughts when you’re practicing mindfulness meditation. This couldn’t be further from the truth, and it would be nearly impossible to have no thoughts at all for an extended period of time. It’s important to keep in mind that thoughts aren’t a bad thing. The purpose of mindfulness meditation is to simply observe the thoughts as they enter your mind, and then let them go. You can think of them as clouds passing by overhead.

Mindfulness Meditation Benefits

There are hundreds of benefits that mindfulness meditation offers, but we’re only going to discuss an important few which are enhancing focus, fostering self-love, and improving self-awareness.

Enhanced Focus & Clarity

Mindfulness meditation is an excellent way to enhance your focus and clarity. Considering mindfulness meditation is about bringing your focus and attention to the present moment - it trains your mind to notice if it’s drifted even when you aren’t formally practicing.

Fosters Self-Love

Self-love is an incredible byproduct of regularly practicing mindfulness meditation. When you practice mindfulness meditation, you build a healthier, more loving relationship with yourself and the world around you.

Improves Self-Awareness

It should come as no surprise that mindfulness meditation helps to improve your self-awareness. The practice involves noticing your thoughts and feelings, and this is what self-awareness is all about. In turn, the more self-aware you are, the better equipped you are to regulate and manage your emotions.