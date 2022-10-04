Reasons To Work As A Digital Nomad In Tanzania

Tanzania is perfect for working remotely as a digital nomad because it has many freelancers and remote worker opportunities.

Tanzania is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, with an average GDP growth rate of 6% per year. The economy is based on tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, services, and trade. It's also ranked among the top 10 countries in Africa for internet penetration.

The Tanzanian shilling (TZS) is a local and an African currency. A TZS banknote has two images: one shows past President Julius Nyerere, who gave his name to the new money; the other features the Dar es Salaam skyline. On 22 May 2010, the Tanzanian government announced that it would float the currency on the foreign exchange market. This move came after almost three decades of fixing the exchange rate at par with the U.S. dollar. By 2011, the government had set the exchange rate at TZS 1,165 to USD 1.

The population of Tanzania is estimated to be about 44 million people, but this number is inaccurate because no official statistics are available. The population density is very low, so that you won't find any city or crowded area. Most cities have only a few thousand residents and look like small villages.

You can enjoy your stay in Tanzania without spending much money. However, to live comfortably in Tanzania, you should budget around €1000 (USD 1250-2000) per month.

Here are some tips for enjoying Tanzania:

* Eat in Local Restaurants - Enjoy delicious food from local restaurants because these meals are usually cheaper than expensive gourmet cuisine.

* Staycations / Road trips - Traveling by car gives you the freedom to stop wherever you want. Get out of the city to experience nature and relax in beautiful locations.

* Free time - Make sure you do free activities. Take advantage of the great outdoors and enjoy long walks, safaris, or hikes. If you're lucky enough, you might see wild animals such as monkeys, zebras, giraffes, elephants, and lions.

* Shopping - Visit markets to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and spices. You'll have access to different types of products unavailable elsewhere.

* Culture shock - Don't expect life in Tanzania to be like in developed countries. The culture is still developing.

Places to visit in Tanzania:

* Lake Victoria - Located near Mwanza, this lake offers plenty of accommodation options.

* Serengeti National Park - Home to the greatest concentration of wildlife in the world.

* Ngorongoro Crater - This huge volcanic crater is home to over 400 species of plants and animals.

* Arusha - An attractive place to travel, especially during the rainy season, considered the best time of year.

* Zanzibar - Another island off the coast of Tanzania where you can explore Stone Town, the old capital of the Sultanate of Zanzibar.

* Pemba Island - Located just north of Unguja, it's known for its beaches.

* Mafia Island - Only accessible by boat, this island is famous for its white sand beach.

* Kilimanjaro - One of the most famous mountains in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro, is located in the northern part of Tanzania.

* Manyara National Park - Located in the central highlands, this park is known for its unique rock formations.

* Tarangire National Park - Located in Northern Tanzania, this park is known to be the second-largest national park in Africa.

* Mikumi National Park - Located in Central Tanzania, this park is home to many primates and birds.

* Ruaha National Park - Located in Southern Tanzania, this park is famous for its large elephant population.

* Selous Game Reserve - Located in Southern Tanzania and Southern Mozambique, this reserve is well-known for its abundance of wildlife and birdlife.

Dar es Salaam - It is Tanzania's largest city, with a population of more than 3 million. It has a modern skyline, an economic center, and a busy port.

Tanzania is a beautiful country that offers so much to discover. Now you can visit this country while you work online.

Do you need a visa to enter Tanzania?

Yes. To travel to Tanzania and enjoy this magical country, you must have the [Tanzania Tourist eVisa]. Here you can find the application and all the information you need to start this journey in this African country.