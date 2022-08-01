Our phones are very important to our lives. The reason why we are all interested in our phones is because of the value that it brings. We can find restaurants, shops, and communicate with those that we love.

Losing a phone can be a stressful experience. The dread sensation typically outdoes losing your favorite watch, wallet, or house keys. Remember, in addition to its monetary value, your phone is also packed with critical and private information you wouldn't want to be exposed to a stranger. In essence, the idea of a stranger having access to confidential information about you and your family is quite chilling.

Nonetheless, cell phone manufacturers have seen this as a problem and have moved with haste to equip their products with a series of security measures that will help you locate your device any time you lose it. Thankfully, there are key location tracker app options out there as well that you can use to benefit during this time.

Are you still anxious about your missing smartphone? Well, worry no more! Here's how to find your phone when it is lost:

#1 Finding a lost iPhone

It will be elementary to locate a lost iPhone with iOS 13 or later. Remember, the iPhone has implemented features like "Send Last Location" and "Find My iPhone" that will help you find your device even if it is offline.

You will be able to locate your iPhone upon enabling the "Find My iPhone" feature even if it is not connected to a cellular network or Wi-Fi. It would help if you simply used the "Find My" app on another Apple device or iCloud's "Find iPhone" feature.

Nonetheless, the methods above may not be very helpful if your device was turned off or ran out of battery as they will not give you the real-time location of the device. In this case, the "Send Last Location" feature will allow you to view the last location of your device before it goes off. Turning on the "Notify When Found" feature will help you get email notifications when the phone is back on.

You may use these steps to turn on the "Notify When Found" feature:

Go to "Find My" App

Tap on your missing device in the list

Scroll up for more options

Toggle "Notify When Found" on

#2 Finding a lost Android phone

The easiest way to find your lost Android mobile phone is to use the "Find My Device" feature which is built in your Android smartphone via Google Play Services. This feature can also be downloaded from Google Play Store or used in a browser. In particular, most devices running Android 2.3 (or later) have this feature.

It is advisable to ensure that your Android smartphone's Find My Device App is always enabled to ensure easy recovery in case of a loss.

Here's the 3-step process that will help you locate a lost Android phone:

Open the "Find My Device" App or go to android.com/find on another Android device

Sign in to the Google account linked to your missing device when prompted.

It will present you with a complete list of devices linked to your Google account. Click on the missing device to view its current location.

These different steps and tools should help quite a bit.