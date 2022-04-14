The Best Way To Play Xbox Games

What type of game console should I get when it comes time to upgrade my gaming system? If you've always wanted to try out virtual reality (VR), now might be the perfect time to start. The Oculus Rift costs $599 and the HTC Vive runs $799. Or maybe you want to check out Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, or Microsoft Xbox. Each has its advantages, but which is the best choice for you? There are so many options out there when it comes to video games -- but which ones are worth buying? That can be tricky since everyone wants their favourite games at a decent price. Plus, you don't want to spend too much time researching the newest titles because they'll probably change in a year. Let's see some of the best ways to play Xbox games in the article below.

Xbox Game Pass

The monthly service lets subscribers download new games on day one for just $10 per month, and if your friend cancels the service within your first 30 days, you can keep playing the game! You can also download older best online casino au games that aren't available online. It's like Netflix for gamers. The only downside is that you have to pay upfront for each month. In our opinion, this is the best value in gaming.

Xbox Live GoldXbox

Live Gold gives you free games every month as well as access to special discounts. For example, if you're a member, you can pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for 99 cents. And if you use an EA discount code, you can snag FIFA 19 for $59 instead of $99. There are also monthly giveaways where you could win a free game. You need to read the fine print though, as there are usually very specific requirements to enter. This subscription costs about $60 per year.

Xbox One S

For those who already own an XO One S, we recommend buying another controller from Amazon or eBay for around $15-25. The reason why is because these controllers work with all other devices including PCs and smartphones. Most of us play games on multiple platforms, so having an extra controller lying around saves space and makes it easier to switch between different consoles.

In a summary, Xbox live gold isn’t essential, especially if you’re already paying for the Xbox app. But if you’ve never had an account and haven’t played any games previously, then this would be a good option. Also, online casinos offer a variety of new games as well.