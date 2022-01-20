Positive Impacts of Smartphones on Education

Smartphones have revolutionized our lives. As students, we are always glued to our smartphones. This is because smartphones can improve student performance. They can transform education in ways that we cannot even imagine. This article discusses some of those amazing benefits.

Benefits of smartphones on education

1. They can help you study and remember better:

When you're studying, it's important to concentrate fully while listening to lectures or reading books. For this purpose, smartphones are indispensable. Most phones come with an integrated voice recorder. If you need to jot down notes, the app "Lichte" comes in helps you organize them easily. All these applications are free.

2. Self-learning:

When learning at school, you learn best when you've had plenty of practice beforehand. That's where self-study comes into play. With the help of mobile apps, you can prepare yourself for future tests, such as examinations and assignments by practising. And who doesn't like quizzes? Try quizzing yourself using Quizizz or flashcards from BrainPOP. To make sure you never forget something, you can take advantage of a memory app like Evernote. There you can write down ideas and keep track of

them handy. With it, you can highlight text and save it as a note. It will then be available on any computer as well as your smartcard. You don't have to worry about losing your notes again! Moreover, you can use apps like Google Notes for saving and organizing all your thoughts. These programs help you create new categories, which makes it easy to find your notes later on.

3. Students can access information anytime and everywhere:

Smartphone Apps have made it possible to stay connected to people and institutions wherever you may be. This includes universities, libraries, schools and teachers. For example:

i) Online university programs: Many universities today provide online degrees. By signing up through their websites, students can enrol and complete degree programs without having to relocate. Even though these programs are not physically attended, they still require rigorous coursework. However, the good thing is that students will have to learn from home.

The truth is that smartphones can greatly enhance our educational experience. As long as you know how to use them wisely, they can help you become more efficient students.