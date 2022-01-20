Best Party Gadgets for 2022

There are already plenty of gadgets designed to turn our everyday lives into a bit more fun. Drones, virtual reality headsets, smart speakers and even flying cars are all part of our growing arsenal. But what will be next? What will be the coolest party gadget in 20 years’ time? You can never know, but we do know the coolest party gadgets that every pokies online Australia player will love in 2022.

Virtual Reality Headset

Virtual reality is one of those things that sounds like science fiction but already feels like science fact. The technology is here, it’s cool and immersive experiences are becoming increasingly realistic. There are many potential applications for this tech, not least because it puts the user right there inside the experience as if they were really there.

Smart Speakers

The 80s and early 90s saw the introduction of an array of incredibly dumb and bulky ‘smart speaker’ devices like the Speak & Spell. But today’s kids don’t want to fiddle with clumsy old accessories – they want something sleek, intuitive and modern. This means that Amazon Alexa is going nowhere. They are one easy and cool way to make sure that you get the party started.

Bubbly Blaster Champagne Sprayer Gun

This was actually produced by Energizer batteries in 2003, but that didn’t stop people from thinking about it as a futuristic piece of tech. It’s basically a champagne sprayer gun that you control using your smartphone while you playing online baccarat games. Now that would make a great party game!

Drones

We already have drones for taking selfies and capturing footage. In the near term, we might see them used for deliveries or perhaps emergency services. But over the long haul, these small machines could become truly ubiquitous. They’ll be so cheap to build and use that they won’t just sit on home shelves collecting dust. Rather, they’ll be everywhere: delivering packages, policing cities or simply being fun toys for rich individuals to fly around their back gardens and of course, parties.