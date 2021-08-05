4 Ways to Improve Your Cyber Security Awareness

Cybercrime has become a major issue for businesses all over the world. Every day, criminals discover new ways to compromise the security of organizations, leading to serious security issues like identity theft, hacking, and even total shut down of websites.

In 2016, some of the biggest organizations in the world were victims of what has since been termed the biggest DDoS attack in history. But that you run a small organization does not mean you are safe. However, if you take proactive cybersecurity measures, you can protect your business and customers from falling victim.

Here are a few things you can do:

1. Invest in cybersecurity training

New threats to cybersecurity come out every day, and there is only so much your in-house security team can do to protect your business.

One of the best ways to improve your cybersecurity awareness is to invest in cybersecurity training. Create a regular training schedule for your in-house security team where they can be brought up-to-date with the current threats and how to safeguard against them.

However, this training will only be effective if it is carried out by professionals who are experts in cybersecurity.

According to cyber security expert Andre Pienaar of C5 Capital, training workers to identify phishing and social engineering attacks will help them be more aware of current cyber threats—reducing the likelihood of your business falling victim.

2. Run regular tests on cybersecurity awareness

It is not enough to train your workers on cybersecurity; you should also put in place programmes that test their readiness in case of cyber-attacks.

These tests can take many forms, from basic assessments at the end of every training session to cyber-attack drills designed to measure their skill and security awareness.

When you run tests like these, it helps reinforce the lessons learn in training and bring home the reality of cyber-attacks and what it can do to the organization.

3. Consider data encryption

These days, data encryption is no longer a luxury that you can decide for or against; it is a necessity that could mean the success or collapse of your business.

Data encryption provides an extra layer of security to your business, keeping sensitive data safe from unauthorized access. Take a minute to think about your business setup; chances are the bulk of your business information is stored on computers connected to the internet. A hacker can steal this information, causing havoc to your business and reputation.

However, when you invest in data encryption, you are investing in protection that would save your business in the event of a cyber-attack.

4. Backup regularly

What happens to your business in the event that you are a victim of cyber-attack? What happens if this attack wipes away all your data? Will this mean the end of your business?

Regularly backing up your business data is vital to surviving a cyber-attack. This is why it is recommended that you consider a backup service for your business regardless of its size. In fact, you should back up your business files at least once every day, and if these files are not too important, you can create a weekly schedule.