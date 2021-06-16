Most Popular Xbox One Games Right Now

Gaming has taken the world by storm, especially during this pandemic where people have become couch potatoes. Even the casino en ligne world has seen a great influx. From the year 2020, there are many games that have graced the market. Xbox has been the major driver. It has been a plethora of selections, from racing games, fighting games to sports games, and more.

What was your best game by Xbox? What are the best games so far? Well, no need to worry because below, we have listed for you some of the exhilarating and fantastic games that have graced the market so far.

1.Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

A current and fresh edition. It has some fine features and graphical dimensions from the usual Assassin’s Creed franchise. When you think of Odyssey, you think of the Peloponnesian War.

This is the grit and broil of Alexios, or whom they like to call Kassandra. In this edition, you are trying to root out the truth on what actually took place in the Greek empire. You will feel the Greek edge, all thanks to the superb graphics from Xbox.

2. Call Of Duty (Modern Warfare)

Released in the year 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a jam-packed game that features zombies, jetpacks, and modern weaponry. It is a step into the sheer modern warfare of today’s world. The atmosphere is ever blistering from start to end.

Actual realities are part and parcel of Modern warfare, probably used in the middle east and Russia, The Americas, and the Asian plain.

3. Grand Theft Auto V

Who doesn’t like Grand Theft Auto? It has a couple of features which include undisputed virtual yoga and racing frenzy. What you find in Grand Theft Auto is not found anywhere else. Thanks to our characters Trevor, Franklin, and Michael who made the game a sheer dream come true.