Great Xbox One Games to Play in Winter

Winter vacation can last two weeks for high school students, and three or four weeks for colleges and universities. Spending any considerable time outside in places of the country that really encounter snow and cold may not be viable, so what is a student with nothing but time to do? Of course, play video games. Here are seven console-based games worth your time.

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Despite the fact that the 3DS is not a traditional console like the Xbox One, Pokémon Sun and Moon has earned a spot on this list. Simply put, they are the best Pokémon games Nintendo and Game Freak have released in years and the best since Gold and Silver, in my opinion. Sun and Moon do a lot to deviate from the traditional Pokémon formula, so they are worth a look even if you are not a big fan of the franchise.

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 15 is now available, and if you were worried about the game's ten-year development saga, you can now breathe a sigh of relief. Final Fantasy 15 has received surprisingly favourable early reviews, with many praising the game's characters, battle system, and side quests. Though some aspects of the primary tale appear to be more hit or miss with critics, there is plenty of supplemental content.

Forza Horizon

If you do not like slow-paced RPGs, Forza Horizon 3 might be the game for you. Forza Horizon 3 is a fast-paced racing game that pits you against an unbelievable amount of automobiles in the Australian outback. There are plenty of other landscapes to explore, such as rainforests and towns, but nothing beats riding over the desert at 200 miles per hour.