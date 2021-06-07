Construction Accident Law: An Analysis

On a construction site, it is very easy to get injured because of heavy machines and construction tools used in these working conditions. However, there are federal and state laws that seek to protect construction workers from injury and provide a way for them to get compensation in the event of an injury.

If you get injured on a construction site, you are entitled to compensation despite the cause of the accident. A construction accident attorney will go through the information regarding your accident and help you get compensation. Before you visit a construction accident lawyer, there are a few things you should know.

Workers Compensation Claim

Construction accident law falls under work injuries. An employer in the construction industry has an obligation to provide his workers with insurance. Whenever a worker is injured while carrying out their duties, they do not have to sue their employer in court to get compensation. The insurance company will pay the worker all the damages relating to the injury.

However, it is important to have a construction accident attorney present during the negotiation with the insurance company to ensure that they give you full and fair compensation.

Do not hide information from your attorney, fearing that it may reduce the amount you will get as compensation. Give all the information pertaining to your injury to your attorney and let them decide if they will use it or not. You do not want your attorney to be ambushed with new information with no time to prepare a response.

Wrongful Death

Sometimes, an accident in the construction site leads to the death of a worker. If a worker has succumbed to injuries sustained at work due to their employer’s negligence, their estate has the right to institute a civil action against the employer. The employer will have to pay damages to the deceased’s estate.

Product Liability

A defective product might be the cause of an accident in a construction site. For example, if you are using a forklift to move around objects only for it to break and cause injuries to you, you can sue the forklift supplier. Suppliers of construction tools have to ensure that their products are not defective. Your employer also has an obligation to maintain them regularly.

Third-Party Liability

Sometimes an accident in a construction site can be caused by another party’s negligence other than the employer. Architects, subcontractors, owners, and product manufacturers can be liable for accidents that occur as a result of their negligence. They have to provide a safe working environment for the construction workers, and if they fail to uphold it, an injured construction worker can institute a claim for negligence against them.

You should know that personal injury lawsuits have limited periods as provided for under the statute of limitations; hence, contact a construction accident lawyer as soon as possible. If you wait too long, you might lose your right to seek compensation for damages caused by the injuries.

What to Do if in a Construction Accident

First, you have to get medical attention then report the injury to your supervisor or employer as soon as possible. You should get all the information about your accident, take pictures of the injuries, the site, the objects, and all witnesses’ contacts.

You can then visit a construction accident attorney and provide them with all the details you have about the accident.

Have You Been Involved in a Construction Accident? Contact a Construction Accident Attorney

You want the best construction accident attorney by your side when negotiating or suing for compensation for injuries sustained from a construction accident. Attorney Jeff Kooi has a lot of experience handling construction accident claims. such an experienced attorney can guide you through the entire process and help you get the full and fair compensation you deserve.