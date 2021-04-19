Social Media Campaigns and Your Law Firm

The current global pandemic has significantly changed how businesses operate. More and more entrepreneurs have invested in technology and specifically, digital marketing.

According to the 2020 Tech Report by ABA (American Bar Association), the use of social media by law firms is at an all-time high since 2016, with 81% of the participants using at least one platform. Similarly, more lawyers are now using their personal social media for professional objectives.

The report also found that LinkedIn and Facebook are the most utilized platforms by law firms owing to their formal audience and a large number of users, respectively. Law firms use these platforms for networking, generating traffic to their websites, obtaining new clients, and more brand awareness.

If you are yet to create a successful social media campaign for your law firm, do it right by following these elaborate steps.

Identify the Right Channels for Your Law Firm

The first step to successful marketing is identifying your target audience. This step is critical because a wrong audience means no exposure and thus, zero lead generation. For instance, if you are a family law attorney, most of your clients might be from a particular age group.

Next, determine the platforms on which most of your audience is found. One or two platforms are enough to avoid spreading yourself too thin by being on all channels.

Identify your primary competitors and study their strengths and weaknesses on social media too. At this stage, it is best to hire a digital marketing expert for more certainty and professionalism.

What Type of Content Do You Need?

Depending on the primary social platforms you choose, there are one or two types of content that might dominate the others. For example, LinkedIn might require more written content and videos, while Twitter will require well-thought-out and short posts.

Determine what type of content you will need most and lay out a plan on how to create and gather the information. You should also identify the time of day when most users are on your chosen platforms to ensure maximum exposure and engagement.

Develop a Content Calendar

After identifying the type of content that receives the most engagement on your ideal channels, create a content calendar. This is like a written monthly schedule of what you will be posting, where, and when.

A content calendar is important in many ways: It ensures that you stay on track of your social media marketing goals, that you post consistently as required, and that you create content that is valuable to your audience.

For example, if you are a truck accident attorney, explainer videos and short posts might be your highest-performing content, but will also take time to create. A content calendar helps you start early and stay on schedule.

Post and Engage Consistently

There are millions of social media users posting each day which means that new posts replace old ones very fast. If you usually post after a week or so, your social marketing efforts might not bear the desired results.

Engaging with current and potential clients is also paramount on social media. When you reply to comments and questions, more followers will want to interact with you too. Ultimately, some of these followers become clients when in a legal dilemma.

Analyze and Revise

One of the many benefits of modern marketing tools is measurability. Social media offers tools for businesses to assess their marketing efforts through measurable data. You can see the age, sex, interests, and demographics of people who have been interacting with your firm. Analytics also tells you which posts have been receiving lots of engagement and views.

With this data, you can invest more in specific types of content or revamp your marketing campaign altogether.