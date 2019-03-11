The Technology Systems That You Need in Your Home

In this day and age, it seems as though there are brand new ground-breaking technology products released every single day and it can be quite hard to keep up with all of them. While you can certainly argue that the market has become fairly saturated with all of these different tech gadgets, it has never been easier for the average homeowner to get their hands on the latest technology products that are changing the way we live our lives at home. We have listed some of the coolest, most sought-after products that you will not want to pass up on, should you get the chance to put these in your own homes.

Smart Lighting Control

If you’ve ever wished that you could make whatever adjustments you wanted to your home’s lighting system in order to fit any mood or aesthetic, then you’re definitely the type of person that would benefit from having a home lighting system installed in your home. Instead of just having a basic on/off light switch limited to one colour and level of brightness, smart lighting gives you the power to change the colour and ambience of your light, while digital dimming enables you to lower or raise the light level, all while saving energy.

It is now easier than it has ever been to have a smart home lighting device installed in your home. Some of the most sophisticated smart lighting systems have been installed by groups such as Crestron London dealers that specialize in these kinds of smart home systems. A system such as this is an absolute must for anybody that wishes to be able to alter the perception of their living environment using nothing but their lights.

WiFi Doorbell

WiFi connected smart doorbells can give you that extra piece of mind by enabling you to keep one eye on the activity going on outside of your front door whenever you feel like it. These systems can live stream a video from outside your home for you to view on your smartphone so that you can always make sure that your house is secure, no matter if you’re home or not.

Most of these systems are also fitted with a night vision system that allows you to monitor activity all day and all night. Other features from many smart doorbells include two-way audio that enables conversations to take place between you and whoever is outside your home.

Touchless Vacuum

While we all love to have sparkling clean floors as much as humanly possible, we often find that forcing ourselves to bust out a heavy vacuum cleaner whenever the floor gets a bit mucky is simply a chore too much. However, with a touchless vacuum, all you need to do is get a brush out and shepherd all of that unwanted dirt in the direction of the vacuum, which will absorb it all, leaving your floor in the state that you want it.

With a touchless vacuum, you can spend less time worrying about dragging a heavy object all over the house just to reach the tiniest speckles of dirt, and more time relaxing in the knowledge that your home is squeaky clean simply because you did a bit of brushing.

No matter what your next home-based investment is, it cannot be argued that there are a vast array of fantastic pieces of technology available to buy that can make day-to-day life that bit easier for all of us.

