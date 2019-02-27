Planning the perfect UK Bachelorette Party

Hen parties have evolved a lot since the classic bride-to-be sashes and nylon veils – these days, brides want something more stylish and personal. But being tasked with planning a bachelorette party is a big undertaking with a lot of factors to consider. From trips away to sophisticated weekends close to home with the whole bridal gang, there are many ways to plan a great bachelorette party in the UK to appeal to every style, from the lavish to the discreet. Here are some ideas on how to ensure the hen party is memorable for all the right reasons.

Get everyone involved, including the bride

You don’t have to feel as though you’re planning the whole hen do alone – remember that there are other guests that will be more than happy to help you make decisions. While a surprise hen do is a great idea that many brides will love, a certain amount of discussion is still necessary to agree on dates, budget and the invite list. It’s also important to think about what the bride is likely to want – will she want a big celebration filled with plenty of activities or is she more of a homebody who would prefer a quiet night out with the girls.

Plan activities

Once you have the dates agreed, it’s time to think about activities. The UK is packed with numerous options, depending on how far you’ve decided to travel for the hen do. For example, why not spend a day watching exhilarating racing at Cheltenham Festival when using the best free bets to have a bit of fun & where you can sip on champagne and dabble in a spot of betting? Or maybe a weekend in London is on the cards where you can go clubbing, catch a show or enjoy all the fine dining that the city has to offer? Spa weekends are a great idea for hens who enjoy pampering or maybe the bride-to-be would enjoy learning something new with a class, such as mixology, a cooking class or perfume making.

Think about the finer details

A hen party isn’t just about the event itself but also about the finer details that really make it something special and memorable. For example, are you planning any hen party games or looking to decorate the hotel room for the bride with fun accessories? If you and the group want to order matching t-shirts or sashes for the party, think about these in advance to ensure you have time for them to be made and delivered.

Leave some room for the unexpected

Planning and organising the event is important to make sure everyone isn’t sitting in a hotel room twiddling their thumbs the whole time, but also remember to be flexible and go with the flow. Schedule in some down time to recover from any craziness that might occur and also make space for spontaneity, as you might discover things that you want to take part in while you’re out and about. This is how the best memories are created so don’t over plan.

