Pure Muscle Car in The House: 2018 Chevrolet Impala

Chevrolet is one manufacturer which caters to the mass segment of buyers and has a product for almost everybody. Right from the tiny hatchbacks to performance sedans, Chevrolet is one manufacturer with whom every individual can relate with.

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala is on sale now, with prices starting at $ 29,000. The car is muscular and elegant to look at, has the right amount of features and is backed by Chevrolet’s superb after-sales support. Does it pack the punch to be the segment leader? Head on to know more.

Design

The 2018 Impala’s fascia features typical Chevy bow tie grille with triple slats finished in chrome. The fog lamps are well integrated into air dams. The projector headlamps look understated, yet classy. The hood has a bulge in the center, which gels with the overall muscular look of the car.

The side profile has distinct character lines, and a curvy line on the rear door, extending till the fender gives the car a curvy sort of appearance. The car looks bulbous in person, and the 20” tires lend an imposing stance to the Impala.

The rear end features split tail-lamps. The license plate housing is in the boot itself, and the lower half of the bumper has a crease running throughout. A black plastic insert helps break the visual bulk, and is also home to dual exhausts, one at each end.

The interiors are just about average, with a silver insert on the dashboard merging well into the doors. The center console has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Quality of buttons and materials is good, but not outstanding.

The rear bench is spacious enough to sit 3 people abreast. Both legroom and knee room are generous. It is the limited headroom which is at a premium, and taller people might feel their hair brushing the roof due to the sloping roof line.

Performance

Powering this Chevy Impala sedan is a 3.6-liter V6 motor, which outputs 305 hp of power 265 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels, and the car feels agile for the most part. The bottom end performance is satisfactory, but it’s the mid-range which is the strongest part of this motor.

The gearbox is a 6 speed, traditional torque converter. Gear shifts are smooth, but not quick. A slight head-nod is felt when you demand a downshift. Overall, this gearbox is just about average for this V6 motor, which packs a lot of punch.

Ride quality is far from plush, with those large 20” wheels being the culprit here. You can however, opt for smaller 19” wheels which will improve the ride quality but only to some extent. Body roll around the corners is controlled, but the car is not a corner carver by any means.

Pricing and Verdict

With pricing starting at $ 29,000, the base variants of the Chevy Impala are extremely value for money. The top of the line, Premier Trim with 3.6 liter V6 is priced $ 36,720, and quite a Value for Money for what it offers. Surely, the Impala Sedan has it’s shortcomings, but the pricing and Chevrolet’s super after-sales support mask them brilliantly well.

(Visited 4 times, 2 visits today)