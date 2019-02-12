How Often Should I Go to the Dentist and Why?

You may be wondering how often you should be going to the dentist. Sure, you are supposed to be going every six months but is that really necessary. Especially if you have healthy teeth and are told you are healthy almost every single time. Are you wasting your money?

We are asked this question a lot and that is why the dentist in Minot ND is here to answer the question of how often should I go to the dentist and why? Keep reading to learn more.

The first point we want to make is simply about the frequency of the visits. Most dentists and experts recommend seeing your dentist for a dental checkup every 6 months. Even if you are at home and your teeth seem healthy and you are experiencing any issues, is this really necessary? The answer is yes. You may not notice any issues going on in your mouth because they are just beginning. You are not able to see everything. In fact, you are not able to see most things. Because of this, it’s important that your dentist take a look around your month and ensure you are staying healthy.

If your dentist catches something, it’s a minor issue. In fact, it can mean you no longer need a cavity because they can take the precautionary measures right there and then. If You do not see the dentist often, for example, only once per year, they will not be able to catch a cavity until it is too late. You then will need to get the cavity or something even more work. This can end up costing you more money. This is one of the main reasons why it’s so important to visit the dentist on a regular basis.

It’s important to note that it is recommended not only by the dentist but also by the American Dental Association (ADA) to see the dentist two times per year. Of course, every person is different. If you are experiencing any type of pain and saw the dentist within a couple of months, it’s still important to go and see the dentist for a checkup and to find out what is going on.

If you are ever experiencing an unusual thing going on with your dental health, it may be time to see a dentist. Whether that means you are experiencing pain, you got a chipped tooth, you are swollen, bleeding, you have become sensitive, these are all things your dentist needs to know so they can explain what is going on with your mouth. They will also know if something needs to be done in order for it not to get any worse.

If you have any dental work done it’s important to get a checkup shortly after. Whether this means a specific checkup to talk about your procedure of a regular checkup and you bring up the work you had done, a checkup is important.

Having a regular checkup also gives you the opportunity to ask the dentist any questions. Whether that means something that is bothering you like pain or it could be a cavity or simply to ensure you are healthy, having a regular checkup is important.

If you are pregnant, a regular checkup is even more important. Women who are pregnant are even more likely to have dental issues. This means they should receive dental checkups even more regularly. This is because their hormones are changing, their habits are different, and their health may be different due to carrying a child.

Another thing that can affect if you should be going to the dentist more regularly or your overall dental health is if you are a smoker. Smoking puts you at higher risk for gum disease as well as tooth decay. The ingredients in cigarettes are bad for your overall oral health and put unneeded bacteria inside your mouth. If you smoke, it’s important to not only brush your teeth twice per day and floss once per day but ensure that you visit the dentist two times per year. Remember that your oral health is much more likely to be in jeopardy because you smoke and this means you need to take even better care of your teeth.

As we have stated, it’s important to go to the dentist two times per year. If anything is feeling unusual or any pain is occurring it’s a good idea to get an appointment as quickly as possible. This will help your chances of getting healthy quickly and getting back to your old self. The quicker you leave your teeth the more likely it is that you will have an issue wrong with your mouth. If you leave it a long time and didn’t notice an issue, it can not only be a long process in healing your mouth but it can end up being a lot more money too. Catch the problem before it becomes a larger problem and see your dentist regularly.

