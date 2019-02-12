Benefits of the Use of Audio-Visual Aids in Education

More than anything else, technology is driving us through the various corridors of life nowadays. And technology has had a great influence on educational techniques –– which is hugely important for a number of reasons. Indeed, more and more teachers are using high-tech, audio-visual aids to supplement their current lessons. The devices can be both innovative and highly beneficial.

Students exposed to cutting-edge tech in the classroom enjoy a number of benefits and can learn new things in progressive ways. Various technical devices like a wireless microphone ball, headphones, etc. are being constantly used in our classrooms by teachers as well as by the heads of institutes. Following are several chief advantages regarding the use of audio-visual aids in classroom activities:

Major benefits of audio-visual aids

Better engagement of students. With a tech-savvy teacher coupled with in a dynamic audio visual setup in a classroom, students feel engaged all the time.

The teacher also feels assisted in preparing and delivering his or her lectures/lessons in such a setup.

Audio-visual setup encourages picking up new learning abilities by making education far more stimulating and interactive.

The frequent exposure of students to the latest technology helps them learn at such a young age the skills which they will keep on using throughout their later life.

Interactive white boards (IWBs) combined with education focused software are really very much effective in displaying complex concepts promptly.

Owing to the AV technology, the ability to integrate with BYODs (bring your own devices) such as laptops, tablets, video conferencing technologies, etc. are fast changing the paradigm the conventional classroom.

IWBs are available in two variants: a short-throw projector together with a sensor, and a large LED touch display. Both of these have brought about great revolution in the classroom teaching and learning activities.

Working with an AV system, it becomes very easy to create engaging lessons, incorporating various items like websites, images and music into a lesson plan.

Students can interact with one another more efficiently, answer verbally and even write their comments on the board itself.

You can change the image size and position with an instant touch to the screen.

The institutes and the teachers can enhance the lesson content by interacting very effectively with a wide range of material.

With the help of IWBs, teachers can create customized learning content easily and quickly.

Students get more stimulated and start absorbing the information fully and more easily.

Having got free from the note-taking, the learners can engage themselves in group discussions where the fruitful exchange of views strengthens the basic concepts to a great extent.

Teachers can also take the learners' feedback by comprehensive testing of understanding for the whole class.

Video-conferencing enables distance learning through virtual classrooms, proving itself an incredibly powerful tool of education at all levels. It works through enhancing collaboration and creating virtual classrooms.

High quality professional teachers and educators easily become accessible to students living in remote and rural areas, thus reducing the travel costs a great deal.

In order to be used in future, important lectures can be recorded and shared with the students who remained absent.

Specialist teachers can easily connect to any classroom located anywhere, thus making it possible for the institutes to manage hi-profile teachers without the fuss of travel costs and time wastage.

Teaching as well as non-teaching staff can be shared among a number of schools and colleges and a lot of time and money can be saved.

The abovementioned benefits of the AV aids are uplifting the standard of education more and more especially in the developing countries where the technology is making a rapid progress.

