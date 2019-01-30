Telegram Vs WhatsApp: Make your Pick

Fast and instant are the key points to consider when you are looking for a social media application to use. That would explain the ongoing battle between WhatsApp and Telegram. Both are social media instant messaging application, however, which one would you rather use?

Features

We can definitely agree that both the platforms are social media giants. This is despite the fact that Telegram was released in 2013 while WhatsApp in 2009. As a result, naturally, WhatsApp has a larger user base of approximately 1.5billion as compared to Telegram's 200 million.

WhatsApp Unique Features

Group Calling: WhatsApp has had group calling since back in 2016. This feature has become better with each passing year. Allowing users a maximum of 3 people per group call.

Status and Stories: Now with WhatsApp, we can add more to the status and the stories. This feature follows the Snapchat-style.

WhatsApp Business: Due to such a wide user base, the creators of the application decide to create a separate application for business. With WhatsApp Business, users can see insights and metrics about customers.

’s Unique Features

Secret Chat: The secret chat allows users to delete conversations within a stipulated period. Furthermore, there are notifications if one party takes screenshots.

File Sharing Size: When it comes to file sharing size, Telegram surely takes the cup. The user can share files of up to 1.5GB.

Customize your Theme: If you do not like the theme that you have, Telegram allows you to change it. The best part about this is that you can totally customize the theme to your choice.

Verdict?

Above we mentioned just a few of the unique features of each of the applications. However, the question still stands, which of the two is a more ideal social media application for 2019, WhatsApp or Telegram?

