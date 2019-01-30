Reasons Why We Love Android

96% of the world's smartphone that is in function today are Android Phones. That is many people using one operating system in the world. Here are a few reasons why people choose to opt for Android above all the other smartphones operating systems.

Why Go For Android?

Open Source

The Android software is an Open Source Software. This means that the license of the software allows the users to use it any manner that they deem fit to. Furthermore, open source software is cheaper as compared to commercial software.

Customizable User Interface

When it comes to using any smartphone, the user interface is key. This is how the person will be able to navigate through the basic settings. Android software allows those who use it to easily customize their smartphones to suit their user’s needs. As a result, many companies opt for Android.

Low Barriers to Entry

While other softwares need the developers to go through a cumbersome process when they want to use the Android is not like that. Entry barriers for Android are those that many have managed to get over. Due to this, it makes it easier for developers on any device to leverage and as well, as build amazing applications.

Easy Approval

Another thing that makes many developers opt for Android is that the approval process is an easy one. As soon as you develop your application, the approval-waiting period is not a long one. Meaning to say it will be only a few short days to get your application on the market.

Network Range

As stated earlier, the number of Android users is over 96% of the total population. Therefore, it means that when you develop an application, you can easily market it. This is as the three are many people whom you have access to and who will be able to see as well as a test on your application. With the review section, you can easily change what needs to be changed as well get new ideas on what to improve on.

