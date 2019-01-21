Why CBD is Set to Revolutionize the World of Cannabis

The cannabis plant is a topic of mainstream conservation once again, after decades of prohibition – and this time for the right reasons. Marijuana has faced plenty of criticism over the years as a recreational drug that may trigger mental illness and has also been subject to ultimately disproven claims that it is a “gateway” to harder substances. But now, we’re getting much more focus on the medicinal properties of cannabis, many of which can be isolated into non-psychoactive products.

That’s correct: there is now a legally available form of cannabis which doesn’t induce a “stoned” or intoxicated state. These products are made with large quantities of cannabidiol (CBD), which tends to be the second-highest concentrated compound in the plant. CBD is non-psychoactive, and you can even take it without having to worry about physical or mental dependency. And far from causing mental health problems, the research we have on CBD suggests it may even help with certain conditions.

Let’s get stuck in and look at some of the most promising benefits of CBD; and outline the potential and unique traits of various CBD products.

CBD’s intriguing mental health benefits

No organ in the body is more poorly understood than the brain, and it’s possible that this is because researchers haven’t seriously studied the most relevant compounds. Cannabinoids react with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is present in the brain and one of the biggest biological systems in the body.

The CB1 receptor is the gateway to the psychoactive effects of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but CBD has the opposite impact on the receptor. As a negative allosteric modulator of CB1, CBD has been shown to have anti-psychotic properties. Considering that pharmaceutical antipsychotic drugs regularly cause nasty side effects, there is hope in some quarters that CBD could be a well-tolerated substitute treatment.

Furthermore, CBD may alleviate depression, through a combination of neuroprotection and neurogenesis, and correcting chemical irregularities. Researchers have shown on animal models that CBD can help to make neurological repairs in both the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. There may be an additional antidepressant effect from CBD indirectly increasing concentrations of anandamide, an endocannabinoid and natural compound that is critical to ECS functioning.

CBD could also have a positive influence on those who experience anxiety, largely through the promotion of gamma-Aminobutyric-acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter with well-documented anxiolytic qualities. A study has also found CBD to reduce fear response in animals, which suggests CBD may have potential to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

CBD: an essential for good gut health?

The importance of the gut for our overall health has been discussed and debated for more than two thousand years. The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates argued that diseases start in the gut, and given what we now know about gut bacteria, there may be a lot of truth to this.

Proponents of the leaky gut theory suggest that toxins and bacteria pass through the intestinal wall, potentially causing inflammation all over the body and being responsible for autoimmune diseases. The theory has been disputed by mainstream medical professionals, but a study on gut health and CBD showed that the cannabinoid can retighten the intestinal wall. This may help to manage inflammation and chronic stress.

Exploring the CBD range

The vast majority of CBD products available are made using extracts from industrial hemp. Some contain a full extract of the plant, whereas others are manufactured with isolated CBD.

CBD e-liquid

CBD Drip e-liquid is sold in multiple strengths, which is helpful as CBD is biphasic, and therefore the effects are very dose-dependent. For instance, a low dose is ideal for boosting concentration, but a higher dose is better for managing anxiety and promoting sleep. Moreover, vaping is an extremely efficient method of taking CBD – the effects are noticeable mere minutes after consumption.

CBD creams

Check out Select CBD for effective topical products that can help to naturally treat inflammatory and bacterial skin conditions and relieve physical pain. Administered this way, CBD interacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the skin to deliver relief.

CBD capsules

For the situations where you cannot vape, or if you simply do not want to, CBD capsules are an excellent pick. These capsules look exactly the same as any tablets or supplements, and sometimes come with other beneficial ingredients, such as omega-3, to enhance their overall health benefits.

