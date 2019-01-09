Sound Matters: Your Complete Guide on How to Choose the Right Music for Your Vlogs

When it comes to adding music to your vlog, there are many things to consider. Probably one of the most important aspects is finding music that you won’t get in trouble for using. Copyright laws can be very strict, so it is important to adhere to them.

Licensing Music

Music can help define your brand. Some people like to use the same song for each vlog entry. This way the vlogs clearly relate to one another, making it easier to identify the source. It may sound repetitive but think of it as an opening theme song to your show.

This can also come in handy for people on limited budgets. A lot of music that is available require you to pay for a license. The prices can vary tremendously depending on what song you want to use. Usually, once you pay the licensing fee for a song, you can use it as much as you want without any extra charges.

Songs from professionally-known artists can be quite expensive. However, finding some interesting background music from sites that are specifically geared toward selling or licensing music for vloggers will be much more affordable.

Obtaining Permission

When it comes to musicians who are still considered up-and-coming, a lot of times you can get permission to use their music for free. A lot of artists can be very content with just getting more people to hear them and getting a mention in the video’s about section.

If you come across a song that you think would work perfectly, don’t hesitate to ask for permission. The worst they can do is say no. Sometimes artists will want you to pay a fee for using their music, but it can be very reasonable and within your price range.

Some bands will have a notice available to listeners that state usage terms and conditions. It is important to read any and all disclaimers so you know how to prepare for your next move. It is very possible that the musician already allows people to use their songs as long as they are given credit.

To find out more information on what is and what is not allowed, research different music resources that work with artists in enforcing copyright laws.

Conveying Feelings

When deciding on what music to implement, you can use different influences and topics from your vlog to help you decide. Music is one of the best ways to immediately set a mood. Basic feelings, such as being scared, excited, happy and sad, can be expressed very easily through an interesting song.

Besides mood, music can also help with the pace and flow of your video. Finding the right tempo is pretty easy and requires little skill. It might take you some time to find the best track to use. Trust your instincts – usually you will know when you have come across the perfect fit.

Clipping Music to Work

Even though a song might be the perfect fit when it comes to setting the mood, that doesn’t mean it will flow nicely with the narrative of your vlog. Don’t be afraid to cut certain parts of the song out and repeat or loop other areas.

Using Background Music

When it comes to background music, mood is important, but the artist is not. Your best bet is to find some instrumental music that can be licensed for an affordable price. A lot of times, viewers may not even realize the background music.

Even though people may not notice the background music, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t important. Watching and reading anything in silence can provide a much different user experience.

Music can be distracting if it is too loud and competing with someone’s voice. Keep the volume low and try to stick to parts of the song with limited vocals. People can only enjoy your vlog if they are able to hear it.

It is also important to keep a nice balance between moments of music and areas of silence. You don’t need music in the background of your vlog every single second. There might be certain times in your vlog where music may seem inappropriate.

Depending on your vlog, you may need music that can entertain your viewer when there is no speaking. For example, a vlog about traveling might have a lot of shots of scenery and landscapes. No talking may be required to describe that sunset but you also don’t want people sitting there in silence.

Staying Current

Once you have found music that you like and can afford, see what options you have for finding out about new music. There are so many ways to keep up with musicians and bands, so use the one that works best for you.

Options you might come across include a mailing list and social media, as well as being notified by services such as Bandcamp, SoundCloud and NoiseTrade. Providing an email address can keep your inbox full of valuable resources. Some of these sites have options when searching for music that allows you to specifically find audio that can be used for commercial purposes. These music services are great websites to discover new music for your YouTube videos or for your own entertainment.

Royalty-Free Music

In case you don’t want to go through the effort of asking for permission, you can find YouTube royalty-free music through various websites and services. This can be a better option for some people.

There is nothing worse than creating a vlog and finding the perfect song to use, only to never receive permission to use it. Some bands might not respond immediately, while others might be a little protective over their music.

These days, people want to be informed immediately about any news or updates. If your vlog isn’t keeping up with the times and not beating the competition, you may find your subscribers leaving and getting their entertainment elsewhere. Waiting on permission to use a song is not always an option.

Conclusion

After reviewing these helpful tips, visit some of the resources mentioned here to start your song hunting. Adding something as simple as background music to your vlogs can completely transform them. Enjoy all the new followers and subscribers.

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)