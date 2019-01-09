More than Fashion: The Practical Reasons Why You Need a Custom Phone Case

Let’s face it; regardless of how sleek, crisp and powerful your smartphone is, all glory and honor go to the uncelebrated hero – your Phone Case!

You have probably lost count of the number of times the pricey little gadget has accidentally slipped off your hand only for the case to protect it. This guardian angel has never forgotten to do what it was bought for. Yet the phone will still slip and fall again, perhaps uncountable more times!

But apart from your phone case being the phone’s protector-in-chief, do you ever wonder whether it can also serve another even more exciting purpose? Perhaps make your phone look unique, glitzy and glamorous, but still maintain its charming look. I mean, ever thought about customizing your phone case?

Well, maybe you need to!

Your smartphone case doesn’t have to look dull and boring when a custom-made casing that can protect effectively and still make the device look awesome exists. What’s even more incredible, a personalized piece will have your touch, feel and appeal that the others ones don’t.

Well, without further ado, here are some of the real, practical reasons why a custom phone case is a real deal:

Invest in Genuine and Reliable Protection

Essentially, the primary role of a phone case is to keep it safe and dent-free, regardless of how frequent it slips and fall. But most of these ordinary cases aren’t well engineered enough to guarantee the right kind of protection. Some, in fact, are low-quality cases hurriedly made and sold off to every Tom, Dick, and Harry.

Now, imagine having a say on how the entire case looks, feels and appears. You specify everything about that leather case, including its longevity and the ability to remain water-proof. Or you know that wooden cases are perfect for such a sleek phone as yours.

With a customized casing, you will have a greater say on how reliable it will be when protecting your phone. You choose the type and quality of the material of the case, the design and, of course, the look and feel. And when all’s done, you get to test its usefulness before you pay with confidence.

Today, those cases that can perfectly absorb shock and impact are the best, and this just means you also get a chance to own one with similar functionality. If this isn’t a classic case of killing two birds with a single stone, then certainly there’s none.

For your first-class phone, give it a top-quality case

For a first-class phone that demands respect, indeed a matching case is an absolute must-have. But when you’ve looked everywhere for a particular type of casing, but somehow can’t find any, yet your phone feels naked, don’t lose hope. Don’t even opt for a second-class phone cover or any of those that are intended for specific phone models only.

You shouldn’t choose one of these massive, dull and generic versions meant for all phone types. There’s no need even to have a case that limits the usefulness and functionality of your phone when custom ones are readily available.

Choosing a case that’s personalized explicitly for your gadget will mean that every single port and opening, including the camera, power ports, and the speaker, aren’t blocked in any way. If leather cases appeal to you or heavy-duty rubber is your style, then don’t go for anything less than that. In the end, you’ll enjoy a seamless and convenient use of your cell phone as well as reliable protection.

Give it a uniquely, distinctive look and a stylish design

Today, one of the most vital items a person can’t go with is a phone. In fact, statistics show that two out of every three people in the world own a phone. Going by such a number, however, it automatically becomes a little bit impossible for your first-class phone to stand out.

Beyond the protective qualities, there is some minute, but important aspects. ‘Run-of-the-mill’ phone cases are a turn-off, without a doubt. Go for a non-intrusive case or one of those whose vivid colours and images exhibit extreme allure and you become an instant celebrity. When you choose something with a goofy design and a personalized feel, everyone will instantaneously start falling in love with the device.

But all’s not lost yet, especially when you can’t stand seeing your favorite tech gadget looking odd, ugly, and ordinary. The best way to make your phone worth its price is to enclose it with a case that speaks its uniqueness.

That unique feel can be anything from the name of your brand, a logo of your favorite soccer team, a photo of your loved ones and so forth. There’s no limit to how far you can go, so go crazy expressing yourself!

You can use them to store memorable photos, advertise your brand or gift that special someone

One of the coolest things about having a custom-made phone case is when it perfectly speaks about you. If you have a vast array of photos, perhaps captured during your trip to an exotic place, and would like to let everyone know about it, use them on your phone cover.

If you can’t figure out what gift to buy for your significant other, just steal his or her best shot, have it printed on a phone cover and you are good to go. It’s even more exciting when you own a business, and the covers of your phone cover are what the company deals in. It’s a far more ingenious way of marketing it while at the same time, looking unique and ahead of everyone.

You will never mistake your phone with somebody else’s

You probably own a sleek iPhone or one of these fantastic, high-end phones fitted with one of the ordinary phone cases. But you aren’t the only owner all over the world. And so, in your everyday errands, you run into someone with the same phone with the same case as yours.

Unbeknownst to you or them, you accidentally swap phones or the other person deliberately does so to steal your device. Now, how horrible would that be?

However, had you invested in a custom-made case, uniquely designed to stand out, perhaps you wouldn’t have endured all that agony.

It’s a no-brainer, therefore. Choose a custom-made phone case and thieves will not steal from you. In fact, the unique look on the casing will immediately ensure it doesn’t get involved in any mix-up whatsoever.

Saves you money, and rightly so in TWO WAYS!

You can’t talk about the superior protection accorded to your phone, the case’s unique look, and the overall security from needless confusion without mentioning the critical aspect – saving bucks. That’s right; by investing in a case that’s unique to your device alone, you will be saving money in two incredible ways!

First is the one-off purchase aspect which merely means you will never go back and regretfully choose a different case from the previous one. Here, you place your order according to all your needs and requirements and voila, you get a phone case of superb quality. If you choose a material that lasts, trust me; you will use it forever, and that means a perfect value for your money!

Second, your phone will remain safe and dent-free, irrespective of how frequent it falls. And this simply means that, unlike someone whose gadget fell once, its screen cracked and had to buy another phone, yours will be safe for an unforeseeable period. That is a smart money-saving hack that pays off in the long run.

Customized cases are suitably available on the internet today

Let your phone stand out in a glitzy, fashionable way. Even if you own a low-end phone, giving it a killer custom case is sure to uplift its standard. It shouldn’t look ugly, yet everyone else’s is beautiful and fashionable.

Look for a trendy cover for it, even if it’s an old or dented phone. Besides, why would the cover appear dull and utterly different from the smart and brilliant techie in you?

Well, you’ve got no real excuse to not having one when custom-made cases are available on the internet in just one click. When all’s said and done, the last question will remain ‘where can one order a custom phone case hassle-free today?’ You just specify the ideal looks, material, feel and nitty-gritty and the case’s made specifically for you.

But be smart with your choice of custom phone cases

Some cases can be needlessly bulky, adding more weight to your phone. It is, therefore, vital that you choose a material that’s light and efficiency to your phone. Also, don’t go for those materials that can easily slip off or easily tear off. Also, silicone or rubber isn’t an ideal choice because it usually doesn’t slip into a pocket easily.

More importantly, watch out lest you get ripped off. Ask around and determine the most trusted makers to buy from. Take all the necessary measures before you commit yourself to buy from them!

