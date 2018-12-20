Couriers at Christmas – Our Saviors

There is no doubt that the busiest time of year for a courier is Christmas and the months that surround it. Quick and efficient delivery is something that mainstream society has come to expect, justified by the promises made by many courier companies. However, it is at this time of year where we should appreciate the hard work of the real Santa Clauses. Being the tech obsessed people that we are, we can get impatient waiting for new gear, but we should look and appreciate the people who work hard to satisfy our wants and needs.

The moment where delivery services begin to become very busy is Black Friday. Black Friday has become a yearly event where there is (unnecessary) panic around buying gifts at a discount price in the wake of Christmas. This is where us tech heads are searching for gadgets and games, or at least requesting them. This has almost become a signal for couriers to know that the next month or two is going to be very busy.

Then comes the month of December, where the demand for delivery services increases dramatically due to the sheer amount of presents that are being bought ready for Christmas. This is especially for the early part of the month, as the later it gets in the month, the less likely you are to receive your gift before Christmas, so you better order your Nintendo switch or Google assistant early! These couriers cannot provide the same day delivery service that they likely usually can at a different period in time. These warnings we receive when shopping just indicates the struggle to keep up with demand for retailers and couriers alike.

It just goes to show that Santa must be crazy to try and deliver all of these gifts in one night, just imagine the time it takes to just make us tech freaks happy, let alone the rest of the world. These courier services along with manufacturers seem to embrace that role of Santa and his elves with the way they try to make sure every person is happy on Christmas day.

Once Christmas is over, it is time to relax a little for some couriers. However, the hard work starts again in January when the post-Christmas sales begin to appear and before you know it, there is once again another busy period perpetuated by Christmas. The cycle continues.

