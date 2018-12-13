Modern Day Kitchen Appliances

Over the last 100 years or so, we have seen the kitchen and indeed our homes literally transform! From old pots hanging over flaming fires and ovens with no control aside from the skill of the person, we have seen a transformation to complete control and ease within the cooking environment.

The precision that modern day kitchen appliances have afforded us is staggering. When we consider the ability to cook at such precise temperature’s or indeed to chill and freeze products with such ease, it’s no wonder our culinary landscape has moved on so much.

We of course remain in ore of the influence that these inventions have made and how we subsequently embraced them. Refrigeration for example remains a key driver to many of the tastes and techniques we still know and love today.

However, there is no doubt that we are in a better place with the ability to have such control and to combine this with the influences and tastes of the centuries that go before us.

Lets celebrate our incredible advances and the time that the modern day kitchen appliances have given us.

