Bosch Fridges

Bosch is now a globally recognized brand of course, but it wasn’t always that way. It was in fact founded by Robert Bosch in Germany in 1886 and is now a huge global business which is involved in Engineering, Electronics, household and kitchen appliances and many more.

The kitchen products have always produced the high quality that we all would expect from German engineering skills and heritage, but I have seen the styling and finish of the Bosch fridges recently and was really impressed with the look and feel.

So, it seems you can get the best of both worlds after all. German engineering and reliability along with a kitchen that looks a million dollars.

