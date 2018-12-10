5 Traits Tech Workers Should Look for in a Company

Job searching can be a long process. After all the work you put in building a resume and marketing yourself to employers, it makes sense to try and find a company that will be a great fit for you. Here are a few key traits you can consider as a tech worker when looking for potential employers.

1. Work Environment

The work environment can be one the most important things to think about before committing to a company. You should think about where the workplace is compared to where you live and whether or not you will have to move or commute a long distance. You should also think about how the people in the workplace interact and what kind of company culture, or overall mood, there is between different employees.

2. Company Attitude

You should look for a company that has a good, positive attitude towards its employees. A company that offers a healthy workplace should promote good practices such as teambuilding and goal setting. Working for a company that is concerned about your well-being rather than one that is indifferent can make a huge difference in your experience as a tech professional.

3. Benefits and Pay

It can be a no-brainer that you should try and find a company that will pay you well for the work you do, but benefits can be another vital part of compensation that you shouldn’t ignore. Considering what a company has to offer in terms of insurance, retirement, and paid leave can be a great idea if you’re trying to choose between multiple options. These benefits can greatly supplement your normal paycheck and help make working for a particular company more rewarding.

4. Company Vision

One of the often-overlooked traits of a good company that you should look into is the company vision. This can include the company’s overarching goals and brand image. It can be important to work for a company that aligns with a goal that you support and can feel good about working towards. This can not only help you to feel great about going to work, but it can motivate you to do your best while you’re there.

5. Professional Development

Continuing to obtain job skills can be a vital part of being successful in a career and strategically minded tech workers are looking to join companies that invest in their professional development. Professional development can include both formal lessons designed to teach you new skills and the opportunity to become better at your job by overcoming stimulating challenges. Working for a company that values professional development can be a great way to stay up to date in your field.

Finding the Right Company

While you can’t always pick and choose between a long list of companies to work for, you should try to find options for employers that meet a good standard. Keeping some of the traits listed above in mind can be a great way to help you decide if a company is a good match for you. You should find that all of these considerations can be important to your happiness, well-being, and success in the workplace.

