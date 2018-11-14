SEO Tools for Digital Marketing

For anyone who wants to make a name for themselves in the world of digital marketing, they need to know search engine optimization. This is because this is where all the money comes in. Through the use of SEO, you are able to best customize your website to suit the needs of the users and you are able to rank higher. As a result, there are some tools that you need to use in order to get you to the top. Today we will examine the best SEO tools that will have your web page ranking in no time.

SEO Tools

Keyword Tool.io

To get the best ranking you have to be wary of the keyword that you use. This is because the keyword is the one that will determine the traffic that you get on your site. Hence with the use of the Keyword Tool.oi, you are able to get the volume of the keyword that you want to use as well as alternative keywords. By doing so you have the choice of optimizing for that keyword or not. Either way, getting the right keyword will directly influence the traffic that you will generate for your website.

Schema Creator

Before we get into the details of how this can help you to boost your optimization, allow us to first tell you what it is. Schema markup code is the manner that you word your Meta title to help users get results that are more informative. By the use of the tool, users get a little more from their search. The Schema markup code will tell the search engine what the content means.

Ahrefs Backlink Checker

A backlink is a link that one website gets from another website. By the use of the Ahrefs Backlink Checker, you are able to see the number of times that one site was linked back to. In addition, when you use backlinks you are able to generate more traffic to your site. By so doing, allowing you to rank higher in the search results page.

