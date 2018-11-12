Renting Your First Home

Renting your first home can be daunting if you do not have prior experience in what it takes. There are so many things to keep in mind when renting a home whether it is finding a safe area or figuring out what is included in your rent. Having a great property owner is a huge plus as well. Below is a few tip on how to rent your first home.

Finding the Right Place

Finding the right place can actually take a long time. If the area you are looking in is small it can be difficult so you need to constantly check online. Personally it took me three months of checking for places every single day and then all of a sudden I found a place and before the days end I gave them a security deposit. HomeLet Insurance offered me great deals to help out with the risk involved in renting.

Find out what utilities are included

This is a big one! When you are budgeting for a place you need to estimate what the utilities are going to cost. For example, if you have electric heat then it can cost up to three times more to heat your home than gas. I learned this the hard way. Some rentals will be affordable on the monthly rent but when you take a closer look nothing is included. This can easily crush your budget.

Getting Furniture

First things first, measure the front door to make sure most of your bigger furniture will fit. There is nothing worse than being in the middle of moving only to find out that your precious couch will not fit through the front door. Nothing is more frustrating than that. Going to IKEA is nice but there are also other sites you can go on that offer used, great quality furniture at a huge discount.

Having Savings

If you are in a situation where rent is not being paid then make sure you are saving as much money as possible. Especially if you have a family to take care of. Things happen so if you lose your job unexpectedly having the saving will help relieve the stress. Personally, before I got my first place I created a minimum savings goal before I allowed myself to move out.

Finding a place and facilitating a move is stressful but rewarding at the same time. Just make sure you do your research before you make a large financial decision.

