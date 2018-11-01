Unique Gifts That Your Brother Will Appreciate on Bhai Dooj

We all have many reasons to stay happy with our close ones. Some religious fairs and festivals give us opportunities to celebrate different unforgettable moments together. There are some occasions like Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj which are famous for strengthening the bond of affection among siblings. Both brothers and sisters express their deep feelings of love for each other. There are different rituals to celebrate the sibling’s occasions in India.

On the day of Bhai Dooj, a sister put the ceremonial tikka on the foreheads of her brothers and perform aarti for the well-being of their brothers. She also dedicates some unique gifts for bhai dooj for brothers to mark the memorable day. Brothers also pray for their sister’s happiness and surprise them with exciting gifts. Both brothers and sisters try to create some beautiful memories of the Bhai Dooj at home.

Here are some unique gifts that your brother will appreciate on Bhai Dooj.

Personalized Mugs and Bottles:

Sisters are always excited to purchase some unique gifts for their brothers. If you want to make Bhai Dooj memorable for your brother, then dedicate some personalized gifts. You can personalize coffee mugs and water bottles with your combined pictures. It is the best way to show your creativity where you can print some meaningful titles on gifts for your loving brother. Try to choose the best quality mugs and bottles to dedicate your brother on this memorable day. It will be a delightful gift from your side which he can use for a long time.

Customized Photo Frames:

Some gifts are perfect for refreshing the beautiful memories with the recipients. You can collect some childhood pictures with your siblings to create a lovely gift for them. Then create some beautiful photo frames to present the heartwarming images of your best time together. You can choose different shapes and styles of the photo frame to dedicate a presentable gift for your brother. He will keep such memorable pictures in his living room and remember those days.

Handmade Chocolates and Sweets:

Most of the men are fond of eating homemade food items. They also like to eat sweets which are made by their mom and sister at home. You can also delight your brother by making delicious chocolates and candies on Bhai Dooj. If you want to add yummy dessert, then order cakes online in bangalore for the grand celebration. Try to prepare cake by using his favorite flavors and ingredients to give some pleasuring moments of the day. It will be a perfect surprise for your brother on this memorable day.

Photo Cushions and T-Shirts:

Everyone tries to mark the special occasions by dedicating unique gifts. You also have a great chance to make gifts like photo cushions and photo t-shirts mark the Bhai Dooj. You can choose your beautiful pictures to print on soft cushion covers and apparel. Try to select digital designs and themes to make some nice prints for t-shirts. You can also make a pair of both the items to keep as a memory of the Bhai Dooj.

All of these gifts are the best for this memorable day of Bhai Dooj, and your brother will surely appreciate your choices.

