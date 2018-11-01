Betway App Review for Soccer Games Today

The Betway app for iOS and Android is the best way to enjoy gambling on the go when betting on soccer games today . The app offers new players a £100 welcome bonus which is a nice additional bonus for playing on your mobile. The app gives players access a wide array of betting options. I always find it good to know what I am getting myself into when it comes to spending pounds.

The Betway app is a result of the merger between Paddy Power and Betfair and legitimate enough to be listed on the London Stock Exchange as Paddy Power Betfair. In case you live outside of the United Kingdom and find it hard to believe how legitimate sports betting is; William Hill plc is another bookmaker listed on the London Stock Exchange and also can be used in America.

The app currently only has the betting side of the Betway casino website, but hopefully a full release of the casino catalogue will be available in the future. There is also the Paddy Power Betfair app to checkout as an alternative. One of the best Betway App features is that players can make bets in real-time and even gives matches updates as they happen. The app makes finding a player’s desired sport easy with their specially designed search system.

Aesthetically the app looks great as I tested while searching for soccer games today . The colours are the same ones they use on their website making it easy to recognise. The app moves between pages smoothly and placing bets is a cinch. Users can also quickly switch between live streaming and placing bets. People can also place bets on the go via their mobile data which can be the difference between that big win and being just the slightest bit too late.

Betway has recently released a widget for even more flexibility with the app. Users can now place bets on soccer games today without even having to open the app; all you need to do is add them to your notifications.

Players can place bets with Betway or even Paddy Power Betfair or Bet365 on any sport they can think of including: football, NFL, basketball, tennis among others. This flexibility means users can bet on their favourite sports with ease. Whether you’re a football maniac or tennis lover you can follow your desired sport through the app and place bets at your leisure for your favourite teams like Manchester United.

Your payment details can be taken in a number of ways: either directly through Apple or Android or through any major credit card. All of your payments are secure and confidential, so you can gamble with confidence. Each player’s account is password protected so if you ever lose your phone then you won’t lose your winnings.

Overall the Betway app is an excellent example of how a betting and gambling app should be done. It has all the features you would expect and some excellent additions like real-time match updates which turn a great app into a brilliant one. I am going to give Betway or even another app like Paddy Power Betfair or Bet365 superb odds that you will download and love it as you begin your search for betting on soccer games today.

(Visited 10 times, 1 visits today)