Top 3 Low Cost Countries to Live In

If you are tired of living where you are but do not have the budget to live in a place like London then this is the perfect article for you. Moving abroad can create many challenges whether you are looking for a working permit or a nice budget friendly place to live. Luckily, there are many countries where the low cost of living attracts people from all around the world.

Costa Rica

The cost of living in San Jose is actually one of the lowest in the world at less than five hundred dollars a month for two bedroom apartment. If you have an online business and are not trying to find a job there then you will be living pretty well. To top it off Costa Rica has one of the highest standards of living in central America. What is it like living in Costa Rica? Costa Rica has the infrastructure to support a comfortable lifestyle. Some of the surrounding countries just are not as developed so even if you had the money it would still be tough to find a nice living situation.

Thailand

Thailand has become a mecca for expats. People in their twenties and thirties have been flocking there due to the amazing internet connection and low cost of living. Typically you can live fairly comfortable for less than seven hundred dollars a month after all of your expenses. If you are trying to live in a larger city like Bangkok than prices will be a bit higher but still cheaper compared to countries like Canada, and the USA. The only thing you need to keep in mind is that there is a “smoky season” there. Everything you own will be covered in dust for a few months out of every year.

Ukraine

If you are looking for a cheaper country that is more European then Ukraine is a great place to live. Yes, there are political conflicts there but every country has them. You can find luxury apartment for less than three hundred dollars a month there and the food is beyond cheap. To top it off, if you do not want to drive the public transportation costs pennies. You can get yourself around the city for close to nothing.

Maybe money is not an issue for you at all, and you just want to try out a new country without a large financial investment.

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)