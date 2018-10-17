The Best Ways to Fight Against Aging

Getting older is no fun at all whether it is wrinkles developing on your face or not being able to fit into a pair of pants from five years ago. Unfortunately, scientists have not found a fountain of youth but there are ways to help fight against aging. Many people choose to do this in a surgical way which is great when it works, but it can also be ridiculously expensive, and can lead to complications. There are other ways!

Argireline

Argireline is a synthetic anti-wrinkle cosmetics ingredient. It helps to combat expression wrinkles by inhibiting the muscles in your face. It is the best ingredient to fight wrinkles. The best part is that it is not really all that expensive. If you are looking for a quick fix to fight wrinkles then I would advise you to do your research on this product and then make a decision.

Stand up Straight

If you are wondering why some people are hunched over in their old age then chances are they were never taught how to have a proper posture. Having the correct posture will help keep your bones and joints in their proper place which helps decrease the wear on your bones. The best benefit of all is that it is proven to reduce back pain which seems to be a huge issue with people that are aging.

Sugar

Go easy on the sugar! Sugar is a huge issue today and can actually create bags and wrinkles under your eyes when you have too much. It can also cause inflammation which can lead to acme. What most people do not realize is that many foods are marketed as healthy, but they actually have a ton of sugar in them so be aware of juice, breakfast cereals, and flavored yogurt. I recently switch to unflavored coconut milk yogurt. The consistency is a bit thinner, but I love to use it for homemade smoothies. It is a great alternative.

Hot Showers

This one surprised me because I love long hot showers. Hot showers actually strip your skin of the essential oils it needs making you look older. The right way to take a shower is to use lukewarm water and to keep them quick. Also not shampooing your hair every day helps a ton too. Use conditioner every day but only use shampoo every other day unless you just worked out.

