5 Ways to Combat Aging Skin

If you have looked in the mirror lately after a shower and see some things that you really want to change then this is the article for you. Aging is natural but that does not mean it has to effect you self esteem. There are solutions to simple problems whether it is spider veins showing or sagging skin under your chin that is really bothering you.

Kybella

Kybella is used for sagging skin under your chin. Does kybella really work? The short answer is yes, it does work very well. The way it is administered is through a series of injections that take about fifteen to twenty minutes to do. This is done by a doctor and is by no means a do it yourself product. Many people are praising this product as it typically starts to take effect quickly. Many plastic surgeons are pushing for this product instead of going down the surgical route.

Taking it Easy at the Beach

Being out in the sun all day is terrible for your skin. The sun breaks down the collagen in your skin and cause redness. Over time many people start to develop spots and growths which then have to be removed by a dermatologist. Wearing sunscreen is a great start but it cannot protect you from all of the rays. Now I am by no means telling you to never go out into the sun, I am saying try your best not to expose yourself for long periods of time.

Get a Good Night Sleep

Not getting enough sleep typically leaves bags under your eyes and they can become permanent. Getting at least eight hours of sleep each night is go for many things besides aging. You will start to realize how much more productive you can be with a full night’s sleep.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is great when it comes to having healthy skin. It will actually help to smoothen rough or dry skin. It is a vital molecule for skin health and studies have shown that it is actually great when it comes to UV induced photodamage.

So if you are tired of looking in the mirror and wonder why your body is evolving into what it is and you want it to stop then looking into some of these solutions will benefit you. There are so many other ways as well so do some research on your own.

